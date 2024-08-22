Mpox Outbreak: Singapore Detects 13 Cases Of New Deadly Variant; Precautionary Measures Imposed

As mpox continues to spread across the globe, Singapore has detected 13 cases of the new deadly variant of the monkeypox virus. As per the Health Ministry, a total of 13 cases of the Mpox Clade 1b have been confirmed in the country.
Despite confirmation of the new variant, the health ministry has stated that the infections have been "less severe."
Following the uptick in monkeypox infections, Singapore has also imposed precautionary measures.
Temperature and visual screening will be conducted from Friday onwards for certain travellers and crew at the Changi and Seletar airports.
The screenings will be conducted for those arriving on flights from places where mpox cases have been reported.
As per Singapore's Ministry of Health, the precautionary measures will "enhance Singapore's surveillance capabilities".
"Travellers are strongly advised to adhere to the advisory, especially if they are travelling to and from affected countries. Travellers who have fever, rash and/or symptoms compatible with mpox will be referred for medical assessment," said the health ministry.
The World Health Organisation declared Mpox as a public health emergency of international concern earlier this month after infections spread in Africa.
With an increase in cases in Singapore, the health department is monitoring the global situation closely.
"Thus far, the outbreak remains generally confined to Africa, with two cases of the more severe mpox Clade I reported in Sweden and Thailand. There are currently no reports of local spread in these two countries," said MOH.