Mpox: Congo To Receive First Mpox Vaccine As Outbreak Spreads

A health worker attends to a mpox patient, at a treatment centre in Munigi, eastern Congo.
A health worker takes a saliva sample from Lucie Habimana, 13, a mpox patient, at a treatment centre in Munigi, eastern Congo.
A health worker attends to a mpox patient, at a treatment centre in Munigi, eastern Congo.
A health worker speaks to women about mpox prevention at a clinic in Munigi, eastern Congo.
A woman walks past a sign that reads stop monkeypox at a clinic in Munigi, eastern Congo.
A health worker attends to a girl suffering from mpox, at a treatment centre in Munigi, eastern Congo.
A health worker attends to a mpox patient, at a treatment centre in Munigi, eastern Congo,
A girl suffering from mpox walks past a treatment centre in Munigi, eastern Congo.
A woman walks with her children suffering from mpox after a treatment at a clinic in Munigi, eastern Congo.
Children suffering from mpox wait for a treatment at a clinic in Munigi, eastern Congo.