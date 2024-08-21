International

Mpox: Congo To Receive First Mpox Vaccine As Outbreak Spreads

Congo will receive the first vaccine doses to address its mpox outbreak next week from the United States, the country's health minister said Monday, days after the World Health Organization declared mpox outbreaks in Africa a global emergency. The WHO has reported over 17,000 mpox cases and over 500 deaths worldwide this year. More than 96 per cent of all cases and deaths have been in Congo, whose health system has long struggled to contain disease outbreaks over the country's vast area and poor infrastructure.

Mpox outbreak: A mpox patient in Congo | Photo: AP/Moses Sawasawa

A health worker attends to a mpox patient, at a treatment centre in Munigi, eastern Congo.

Mpox outbreak: A health worker takes a saliva sample from a patient in Congo
Mpox outbreak: A health worker takes a saliva sample from a patient in Congo | Photo: AP/Moses Sawasawa

A health worker takes a saliva sample from Lucie Habimana, 13, a mpox patient, at a treatment centre in Munigi, eastern Congo.

Mpox outbreak: A treatment centre in Munigi, eastern Congo
Mpox outbreak: A treatment centre in Munigi, eastern Congo | Photo: AP/Moses Sawasawa

A health worker attends to a mpox patient, at a treatment centre in Munigi, eastern Congo.

Mpox outbreak: Health worker speaks to women about mpox prevention
Mpox outbreak: Health worker speaks to women about mpox prevention | Photo: AP/Moses Sawasawa

A health worker speaks to women about mpox prevention at a clinic in Munigi, eastern Congo.

Mpox outbreak: A clinic in Munigi, eastern Congo
Mpox outbreak: A clinic in Munigi, eastern Congo | Photo: AP/Moses Sawasawa

A woman walks past a sign that reads stop monkeypox at a clinic in Munigi, eastern Congo.

Mpox outbreak: A health worker attends to a girl suffering from mpox in Congo
Mpox outbreak: A health worker attends to a girl suffering from mpox in Congo | Photo: AP/Moses Sawasawa

A health worker attends to a girl suffering from mpox, at a treatment centre in Munigi, eastern Congo.

Mpox outbreak: A health worker attends to a patient in eastern Congo
Mpox outbreak: A health worker attends to a patient in eastern Congo | Photo: AP/Moses Sawasawa

A health worker attends to a mpox patient, at a treatment centre in Munigi, eastern Congo,

Mpox outbreak: A girl suffering from mpox walks past a treatment centre in Munigi
Mpox outbreak: A girl suffering from mpox walks past a treatment centre in Munigi | Photo: AP/Moses Sawasawa

A girl suffering from mpox walks past a treatment centre in Munigi, eastern Congo.

Mpox outbreak: A woman with her children after a treatment at a clinic in Munigi
Mpox outbreak: A woman with her children after a treatment at a clinic in Munigi | Photo: AP/Moses Sawasawa

A woman walks with her children suffering from mpox after a treatment at a clinic in Munigi, eastern Congo.

Mpox outbreak: Children wait for a treatment at a clinic in eastern Congo
Mpox outbreak: Children wait for a treatment at a clinic in eastern Congo | Photo: AP/Moses Sawasawa

Children suffering from mpox wait for a treatment at a clinic in Munigi, eastern Congo.

