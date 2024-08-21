International

Mpox: Congo To Receive First Mpox Vaccine As Outbreak Spreads

Congo will receive the first vaccine doses to address its mpox outbreak next week from the United States, the country's health minister said Monday, days after the World Health Organization declared mpox outbreaks in Africa a global emergency. The WHO has reported over 17,000 mpox cases and over 500 deaths worldwide this year. More than 96 per cent of all cases and deaths have been in Congo, whose health system has long struggled to contain disease outbreaks over the country's vast area and poor infrastructure.