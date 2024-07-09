Modi Gets A Red Carpet Welcome In Moscow  

The bilateral talks reviewed all aspects of the Special and Privileged Partnership between India and Russia. A major point of discussion was the request to send back all Indians who had joined the Russian army to be sent back home. Most of them were unemployed youth duped by agents to travel to Russia with the promise of earning big bucks. Many did not realise they had to serve in the front lines of the war. Two of them were unfortunately killed. India had been demanding that the 35-50 of the remaining Indian nationals be sent home. When a question was asked if those who were willing to stay behind would also be sent back, the foreign secretary did not reply. Nor did he give a deadline when the men would return. He said the two sides would look into it. The focus of the talks was mainly on economics and the promise to reach $100 billion in bilateral trade by 2030. However thanks to the quantity of oil India is buying from Russia the figure is already a little over $60 billion already. But trade is skewed as the balance of payment is in favour of Russia. The two sides are planning on more joint production. The Prime Minister leaves for Austria later on Tuesday.