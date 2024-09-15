International

Middle East Tensions: Sirens In Tel Aviv After Alleged Yemeni Strike; Demand For Urgent Hostage Deal Grows

As tensions in the Middle East continue to escalate, the Israeli military has reported an alleged drone strike from Yemen. The drone strike, which was not completely intercepted by Israel's Iron Dome system, triggered sirens across Tel Aviv.

israel gaza war middle east tensions
Sirens In Tel Aviv After Alleged Yemeni Strike; Demand For Urgent Hostage Deal Grows | Photo: AP
info_icon

As tensions in the Middle East continue to escalate, the Israeli military has reported an alleged drone strike from Yemen. The drone strike, which was not completely intercepted by Israel's Iron Dome system, triggered sirens across Tel Aviv.

Meanwhile, the pressure on Netanyahu and the Israeli government has increased for an urgent hostage release. Thousands of protesters gathered across Israeli cities, led by the relatives of the hostages in Gaza.

Amid Western Fears Of Nuclear Plans, Iran Successfully Launches Satellite Programme - | Photo: AP
Amid Western Fears Of Nuclear Plans, Iran Successfully Launches Satellite Programme

BY Associated Press

Middle East Tensions | Latest Updates

  • Israel's military has reported a strike from Yemen towards central Israel. The drone attack hit targets in Tel Aviv and other cities are air raid sirens gripped the nation. As per the IDF, no injuries or casualties have been reported.

  • As per Israeli media reports and users on X, loud booms were heard across the region. As per the military, these "booms" came from missile interceptors that had been launched.

  • Reports of smoke emerged however it remains unclear if the smoke was due to the drone attack or the interception from Israeli military.

  • Furthermore, as tensions rise between Israel and the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah, the Iranian-backed group launched several drone attacks towards northern Israel and the occupied Golan Heights region

  • Hezbollah has also claimed responsibility for the Metula drone attack. Hezbollah's second-in-command, Naim Qassem has also warned Israel of "huge losses" if the IDF were to continue its strikes in Lebanon.

  • Following the killing of six hostages by Hamas militants, Israelis have called for the urgent release of all remaining hostages in Gaza. Protests continue to rock Israel for a second week as relatives of Gaza hostages and angry Israelis criticise the Netanyahu-led government's response for the release of the captives.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Saint Lucia Kings Vs Antigua And Barbuda Falcons Live Streaming, CPL 2024: When, Where To Watch
  2. Ireland Women Vs England Women 2nd T20I Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch
  3. Travis Head Reveals Reason Behind His Success Against India: 'Extremely Difficult But...'
  4. Shami Won't Take Any Chances Until 100% Fit, Ready To Play Domestic Cricket To Test Fitness
  5. Barbados Royals Vs Guyana Amazon Warriors Live Streaming, Caribbean Premier League 2024: When, Where To Watch 16th Match
Football News
  1. English Premier League: Christopher Nkunku's Late Goal Helps Chelsea Win 1-0 Against AFC Bournemouth - In Pics
  2. PL: Reds Stunned By Forest At Anfield - In Pics
  3. MLS 2024: Lionel Messi's Brace Helps Inter Miami Secure Easy Win Over Philadelphia Union
  4. AFC Champions League Elite: A New Era In Asian Football Begins Monday
  5. Bundesliga: Kane Scores Hat-trick As Bavarians Win - In Pics
Tennis News
  1. Davis Cup: Balaji, Ramkumar Lose On Opening Day As India Trail Sweden 0-2
  2. Davis Cup: Novak Djokovic Keeps Serbia On Track As Casper Ruud Seals Norway Win
  3. Rafael Nadal Unsure Of Future Involvements After Laver Cup Withdrawal
  4. Davis Cup: Carlos Alcaraz Sends Spain Into Quarterfinal
  5. Maria Sharapova Wins Fan Vote For International Tennis Hall Of Fame
Hockey News
  1. Pakistan Vs China Live Streaming, Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2024: When, Where Semi-Final Match
  2. Malaysia Vs Japan, Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch
  3. India Vs South Korea Live Streaming, Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2024: When, Where To Watch Semi-Final 2 Match
  4. China Vs Japan Highlights, Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2024: CHN Advance To Semis; JPN End Campaign
  5. CHN 2-0 JPN, Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2024: China Secure Semi-Final Berth - Check Who Play Whom

Trending Stories

National News
  1. 'Agnipariksha': CM Arvind Kejriwal To Resign After 2 Days Until Honesty Is Proven
  2. PM Modi Flags Off 6 New Vande Bharat Trains Connecting Ranchi To Several States| Check Routes & Timings
  3. Karnataka Marks International Day Of Democracy, To Form 'Historic' 2500KM-Long Human Chain
  4. Meerut Building Collapse: Death Toll Rises to 9, Search Ops Underway
  5. 'Was Offered Support For PM Post, But...': Nitin Gadkari's Big Revelation
Entertainment News
  1. The Buckingham Murders Review: Kareena Kapoor Is Overburdened In Tedious, Unfocused Police Procedural
  2. Emmys 2024: Date, Venue, Time, Nominations- Everything You Need To Know
  3. The Fateful Comedy: Rajat Kapoor On Adapting The Brothers Karamazov Into Hindi
  4. After Kerala, Bengali Film Industry Caught Up In The #MeToo Movement
  5. Does Kangana Ranaut Deserve Our Fairness?
US News
  1. SpaceX And Polaris Dawn Crew Complete Historic First Commercial Spacewalk, Raises Treaty Concerns | Explained
  2. Trump Says No To Third Presidential Debate, Harris Calls For Another Round: 'We Owe It To The Voters'
  3. False And Misleading Claims From Trump And Harris Presidential Debate | Fact Check
  4. 23 Years Later, These 9/11 Images Still Shock The World
  5. Immigrants Eating Pets & Childless Cat Ladies - Donald Trump, Kamala Harris' Debate Turns The Page | Highlights
World News
  1. Middle East Tensions: Sirens In Tel Aviv After Alleged Yemeni Strike; Demand For Urgent Hostage Deal Grows
  2. Amid Western Fears Of Nuclear Plans, Iran Successfully Launches Satellite Programme
  3. Russia Warns Of 'War' As NATO Military Chair Backs Ukraine's Use Of Long-Range Missiles
  4. Ukraine Renews Calls On West To Approve Long-Range Strikes On Russian Territory
  5. Pakistan Removes Special Rep To Afghanistan Amid Rising Tension
Latest Stories
  1. Emmys 2024: Date, Venue, Time, Nominations- Everything You Need To Know
  2. Weekly Horoscope For September 15th To September 21st: Read Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
  3. The Fateful Comedy: Rajat Kapoor On Adapting The Brothers Karamazov Into Hindi
  4. Indian Steeplechaser Avinash Sable Ends Ninth In Diamond League Final
  5. Indian-Origin Pitcher Kumar Rocker Makes Major League Baseball History With Debut
  6. Horoscope For September 14, 2024: Discover Astrological Insights For Every Zodiac Sign
  7. J&K: Two Soldiers Killed In Encounter With Militants In Kishtwar
  8. 'Happy Place, Trying Times': Sunita And Butch A Week After Starliner Returns To Earth Without Them