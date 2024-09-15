Middle East Tensions: Sirens In Tel Aviv After Alleged Yemeni Strike; Demand For Urgent Hostage Deal Grows

As per Israeli media reports and users on X, loud booms were heard across the region. As per the military, these "booms" came from missile interceptors that had been launched.

Reports of smoke emerged however it remains unclear if the smoke was due to the drone attack or the interception from Israeli military.

Furthermore, as tensions rise between Israel and the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah, the Iranian-backed group launched several drone attacks towards northern Israel and the occupied Golan Heights region

Hezbollah has also claimed responsibility for the Metula drone attack. Hezbollah's second-in-command, Naim Qassem has also warned Israel of "huge losses" if the IDF were to continue its strikes in Lebanon.