Middle East Tensions: Sirens In Tel Aviv After Alleged Yemeni Strike; Demand For Urgent Hostage Deal Grows

As tensions in the Middle East continue to escalate, the Israeli military has reported an alleged drone strike from Yemen. The drone strike, which was not completely intercepted by Israel's Iron Dome system, triggered sirens across Tel Aviv.
Meanwhile, the pressure on Netanyahu and the Israeli government has increased for an urgent hostage release. Thousands of protesters gathered across Israeli cities, led by the relatives of the hostages in Gaza.
Middle East Tensions | Latest Updates
Israel's military has reported a strike from Yemen towards central Israel. The drone attack hit targets in Tel Aviv and other cities are air raid sirens gripped the nation. As per the IDF, no injuries or casualties have been reported.
As per Israeli media reports and users on X, loud booms were heard across the region. As per the military, these "booms" came from missile interceptors that had been launched.
Reports of smoke emerged however it remains unclear if the smoke was due to the drone attack or the interception from Israeli military.
Furthermore, as tensions rise between Israel and the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah, the Iranian-backed group launched several drone attacks towards northern Israel and the occupied Golan Heights region
Hezbollah has also claimed responsibility for the Metula drone attack. Hezbollah's second-in-command, Naim Qassem has also warned Israel of "huge losses" if the IDF were to continue its strikes in Lebanon.
Following the killing of six hostages by Hamas militants, Israelis have called for the urgent release of all remaining hostages in Gaza. Protests continue to rock Israel for a second week as relatives of Gaza hostages and angry Israelis criticise the Netanyahu-led government's response for the release of the captives.