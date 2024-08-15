Middle East: Gaza Peace Talks To Resume; Khamenei Warns Of 'Divine Wrath' If Iran Does Not Attack Israel

As an Iranian attack on Israel looms, Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has warned of a "divine wrath" if Tehran retreats from its vow to punish Israel.
Meanwhile, as the war in Gaza rages on, peace talks between Israel and Hamas will resume on Thursday. This round of ceasefire talks will be held in Doha, Qatar.
Middle East Tensions | Latest Updates
Khamenei Warns Iran Of 'Divine Wrath' If It Retreats From Attack
Iran's Supreme Leader Khamenei condemned "enemy psychological warfare" which aimed at forcing Tehran to reconsider its retaliation against Israel following the killing of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh.
Citing the Holy Quran, the Supreme Leader said on Wednesday that any non-tactical military, economic or political retreat will invite "divine wrath".
"Governments that yield to the demands of today's dominant powers, regardless of the size or strength of the nations they represent, could defy these pressures if they draw on the strength of their people and accurately assess their adversaries' true, unembellished capabilities," Khamenei added further.
Israel-Hamas War Day 313
Gaza peace talks are set to resume on Thursday (August 15). This round of ceasefire talks between Israel and Hamas will be held in Doha, Qatar. The peace talks comes against the background of a looming Iranian escalation towards Israel following the death of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh.
Former US President and Republican candidate Donald Trump spoke with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu a day before the
peace talks.
As per an Axios report, Trump's call focused on encouraging Netanyahu to take the deal for peace and hostage release. An official statement from Trump's campaign is awaited.
Hamas has stated it will not take part in the peace talks at Doha. However, officials in Qatar have stated that mediators would be consulting the group afterwards.
Israel's far-right finance minster Bezalel Smotrich has approved the development of an illegal settlement on a UNSECO World Heritage site in Bethlehem. The site in the Palestinian village of Battir is known for its ancient stepped agricultural terraces, vineyards and olive groves.
The death toll in the Palestinian territories of Gaza and West Bank has reached 40,000. As per the latest numbers issued by the Gaza Health Ministry, a total of 39,965 people have been killed in Gaza since October 7, 2023 and around 625 in occupied West Bank. With this, the overall death toll stands at 40,590.
Hezbollah Continues Rocket Attack Towards Israel
The Lebanese militant group Hezbollah continued its rocket attacks towards Israel. On Wednesday, the group said it fired "a volley of Katyusha rockets" towards Israeli military brackets in Beit Hillel in northern Israel.
The attack, as per Hezbollah, was in retaliation of an Israeli attack on the Lebanese town of Blida, which killed one person.