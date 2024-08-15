International

Middle East: Gaza Peace Talks To Resume; Khamenei Warns Of 'Divine Wrath' If Iran Does Not Attack Israel

As an Iranian attack on Israel looms, Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has warned of a "divine wrath" if Tehran retreats from its vow to punish Israel. Meanwhile, the Gaza peace talks are set to resume in Doha.

middle east tensions
Gaza Peace Talks To Resume; Khamenei Warns Of 'Divine Wrath' If Iran Does Not Attack Israel | Photo: AP
info_icon

As an Iranian attack on Israel looms, Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has warned of a "divine wrath" if Tehran retreats from its vow to punish Israel.

Meanwhile, as the war in Gaza rages on, peace talks between Israel and Hamas will resume on Thursday. This round of ceasefire talks will be held in Doha, Qatar.

Middle East Tensions | Latest Updates

Khamenei Warns Iran Of 'Divine Wrath' If It Retreats From Attack

  • Iran's Supreme Leader Khamenei condemned "enemy psychological warfare" which aimed at forcing Tehran to reconsider its retaliation against Israel following the killing of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh.

  • Citing the Holy Quran, the Supreme Leader said on Wednesday that any non-tactical military, economic or political retreat will invite "divine wrath".

  • "Governments that yield to the demands of today's dominant powers, regardless of the size or strength of the nations they represent, could defy these pressures if they draw on the strength of their people and accurately assess their adversaries' true, unembellished capabilities," Khamenei added further.

Israel-Hamas War Day 313

  • Gaza peace talks are set to resume on Thursday (August 15). This round of ceasefire talks between Israel and Hamas will be held in Doha, Qatar. The peace talks comes against the background of a looming Iranian escalation towards Israel following the death of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh.

  • Former US President and Republican candidate Donald Trump spoke with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu a day before the

    peace talks.

  • As per an Axios report, Trump's call focused on encouraging Netanyahu to take the deal for peace and hostage release. An official statement from Trump's campaign is awaited.

  • Hamas has stated it will not take part in the peace talks at Doha. However, officials in Qatar have stated that mediators would be consulting the group afterwards.

  • Israel's far-right finance minster Bezalel Smotrich has approved the development of an illegal settlement on a UNSECO World Heritage site in Bethlehem. The site in the Palestinian village of Battir is known for its ancient stepped agricultural terraces, vineyards and olive groves.

  • The death toll in the Palestinian territories of Gaza and West Bank has reached 40,000. As per the latest numbers issued by the Gaza Health Ministry, a total of 39,965 people have been killed in Gaza since October 7, 2023 and around 625 in occupied West Bank. With this, the overall death toll stands at 40,590.

Hezbollah Continues Rocket Attack Towards Israel

  • The Lebanese militant group Hezbollah continued its rocket attacks towards Israel. On Wednesday, the group said it fired "a volley of Katyusha rockets" towards Israeli military brackets in Beit Hillel in northern Israel.

  • The attack, as per Hezbollah, was in retaliation of an Israeli attack on the Lebanese town of Blida, which killed one person.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Super Over Snub: Officials Overlooked ICC Rule In Tied Sri Lanka-India ODI - Report
  2. Duleep Trophy 2024: BCCI Announces Squads - Check Full List Of Players, Teams
  3. WTC Final: Shan Masood Believes Pakistan Will Have To Make Winning A Habit Before Lofty Dreams
  4. Morne Morkel: BCCI Appoints Former SA Fast Bowler As India's New Bowling Coach - Report
  5. ICC ODI Rankings: Rohit Overtakes Gill, Closes In On Babar Azam's Position
Football News
  1. Real Madrid 2-0 Atalanta: Kylian Mbappe Gets Debut Goal As Los Blancos Win Super Cup
  2. Wayne Rooney Gets First Win As Plymouth Argyle Boss, Middlesbrough Dump Leeds United Out Of EFL Cup
  3. Jude Bellingham Describes Kylian Mbappe As Perfect Team-Mate After Debut Goal
  4. Newcastle United Drawn Away To Nottingham Forest In EFL Cup Second Round
  5. English Premier League: Brighton Sign Germany U21 Winger Brajan Gruda
Tennis News
  1. Cincinnati Open: Jannik Sinner Passes Alex Michelsen Test In Opener
  2. Zeeshan Ali Resigns As India Davis Cup Coach, Month Before Sweden Tie
  3. Cincinnati Open: Osaka Left Puzzled By Recent Form After Krueger Defeat
  4. Carlos Alcaraz Reflects On 'Incredible' Summer Despite Olympics Disappointment
  5. Cincinnati Open: Iga Swiatek Expecting Tough Transition To Hardcourts From Clay
Hockey News
  1. On I-Day, In 1936: When India Completed Hat-Trick Of Olympic Hockey Gold Medals In Berlin
  2. PR Sreejesh: The Great Wall Of Indian Hockey, Receives Fitting Farewell
  3. Hockey Legend PR Sreejesh's Love Story: A Real-Life 'Haters To Lovers' Trope Out Of A Rom-Com
  4. Paris Olympics: Hockey India Retires PR Sreejesh's Iconic No 16 Jersey; Named As Jr. Team Coach
  5. Paris Olympics: PR Sreejesh Cites Dravid's Example As He Reveals Coaching Roadmap

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Independence Day LIVE: Modi Speech After Reiterating Commitment Towards Viksit Bharat
  2. Punishment For Crime Against Women, Trans Rights: PM Modi's Ambitious I-Day Speech | Top Quotes
  3. Kolkata Doctor Rape: 'Crime Scene Not Touched', Says Police On Claims Of Vandalisation
  4. Independence Day 2024: The Idea Of India Through The Constitutional Lens
  5. Independence Day 2024: Rahul Gandhi Becomes First Leader Of Opposition To Attend Red Fort Address In 10 Years
Entertainment News
  1. 'TMKOC's New Goli Dharmit Shah On Replacing Kush Shah: There Will Be Comparisons, And I’m Ready For It
  2. Kriti Sanon Breaks Silence On 'Adipurush' Box Office Failure: You Find Yourself In Tears, Wondering What Went Wrong
  3. Shekhar Home Review: Bengali Refashioning Of Sherlock Holmes Is Littered With Ludicrous, Inert Mysteries 
  4. Singer Suchitra Issues Public Apology To Ex-Husband Actor Karthik Kumar For Her 'Gay' Remark
  5. Independence Day 2024: From 'Ae Watan' To Lehra Do', 10 Songs To Tune Into To Honour The Country
US News
  1. Hanes Mall Shooting Sparks Brief Lockdown: One Injured, Police Investigation Ongoing
  2. History Of Navajo Code Talkers And Their 'Unbreakable' Code
  3. World’s Largest 3D-Printed Neighbourhood Is Here—But Wait Until You See The Price
  4. Are You Facing Itchy Rashes After Cicada Emergence? This Could Be The Reason
  5. Disney Seeks Wrongful Death Lawsuit Dismissal Claiming ‘The Plaintiff Signed Up For Disney+’
World News
  1. WHO Declares MPox A Global Health Emergency For Second Time In 2 Years
  2. Hanes Mall Shooting Sparks Brief Lockdown: One Injured, Police Investigation Ongoing
  3. Brazil Plane Crash: An 'Icing Event' Behind The Mishap? | Experts' Take
  4. History Of Navajo Code Talkers And Their 'Unbreakable' Code
  5. World’s Largest 3D-Printed Neighbourhood Is Here—But Wait Until You See The Price
Latest Stories
  1. Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25: Shastri Backs India To Complete BGT Hat-Trick
  2. Thailand PM Srettha Thavisin Found Guilty Of Violating Constitution, Court Orders Immediate Removal
  3. Kolkata Doctor Rape: 'Semen' Amount In Victim's Body Indicates Gangrape, Renovation At Crime Scene Sparks Row
  4. George Clooney Claps Back At Quentin Tarantino Over 'Not A Movie Star' Comment: I’m A Little Irritated By Him
  5. J&K: Army Captain Killed In 'Op Assar' In Doda; 4 Terrorists Believed To Be Gunned Down
  6. From 1st Death In Brazil To Outbreak In Europe | All You Need To Know About The 'Sloth Fever Virus'
  7. Ayodhya: Over 3,800 Bamboo, Projector Lights Worth Rs 50 Lakh Stolen From Bhakti Path, Ram Path
  8. Who Is Jasmin Walia With Whom Hardik Pandya Is Rumoured To Be Dating?