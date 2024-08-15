Middle East: Gaza Peace Talks To Resume; Khamenei Warns Of 'Divine Wrath' If Iran Does Not Attack Israel

Hamas has stated it will not take part in the peace talks at Doha. However, officials in Qatar have stated that mediators would be consulting the group afterwards.

Israel's far-right finance minster Bezalel Smotrich has approved the development of an illegal settlement on a UNSECO World Heritage site in Bethlehem. The site in the Palestinian village of Battir is known for its ancient stepped agricultural terraces, vineyards and olive groves.