Sunday, Aug 14, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home International

JK Rowling Gets Death Threats After Condemning Attack On Salman Rushdie

According to reports, the user had also praised Hadi Matar, the assailant from New Jersey who stabbed Rusdhie several times during a literary event in western New York on Friday.

Harry Potter author JK Rowling.
Harry Potter author JK Rowling. Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 14 Aug 2022 8:32 am

A day after Indian-origin, 75-year-old Salman Rushdie was stabbed, author JK Rowling received similar death threats on social media. Rowling received threats for condemning the attack on Rushdie and the author took to Twitter to share screenshots of the same. 

The 57-year-old Harry Potter author tweeted, "Feeling very sick. Let him be ok."

Soon a comment was followed by a user, identifying as Meer Asif Asiz, who wrote, "Don't worry you're next."

Sharing the tweets online, Rowling wrote, "Violence: You may not threaten violence against an individual or a group of people. We also prohibit the glorification of violence... "Terrorism/violent extremism: You may not threaten or promote terrorism..."



According to reports, the user had also praised Hadi Matar, the assailant from New Jersey who stabbed Rusdhie several times during a literary event in western New York on Friday.

Salman Rushdie is off the ventilator and is talking, the president of Chautauqua Institution, where the Mumbai-born author was stabbed at an event onstage, said on Sunday.

Tags

International JK Rowling Salman Rushdie Author Salman Rushdie Attack On Salman Rushdie Harry Potter Death Threats Author/Writer
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Live Streaming Of Ireland Vs Afghanistan, 2nd T20I: Watch IRE Vs AFG Cricket Match Live

Live Streaming Of Ireland Vs Afghanistan, 2nd T20I: Watch IRE Vs AFG Cricket Match Live

France's 3 Rafale Fighters Make Strategically Crucial Stopover In Tamil Nadu's IAF Base

France's 3 Rafale Fighters Make Strategically Crucial Stopover In Tamil Nadu's IAF Base