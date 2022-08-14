JK Rowling Gets Death Threats After Condemning Attack On Salman Rushdie

A day after Indian-origin, 75-year-old Salman Rushdie was stabbed, author JK Rowling received similar death threats on social media. Rowling received threats for condemning the attack on Rushdie and the author took to Twitter to share screenshots of the same.



The 57-year-old Harry Potter author tweeted, "Feeling very sick. Let him be ok."



Soon a comment was followed by a user, identifying as Meer Asif Asiz, who wrote, "Don't worry you're next."



Sharing the tweets online, Rowling wrote, "Violence: You may not threaten violence against an individual or a group of people. We also prohibit the glorification of violence... "Terrorism/violent extremism: You may not threaten or promote terrorism..."

"Violence: You may not threaten violence against an individual or a group of people. We also prohibit the glorification of violence...



"Terrorism/violent extremism: You may not threaten or promote terrorism..." pic.twitter.com/BzM6WopzHa — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) August 13, 2022





According to reports, the user had also praised Hadi Matar, the assailant from New Jersey who stabbed Rusdhie several times during a literary event in western New York on Friday.



Salman Rushdie is off the ventilator and is talking, the president of Chautauqua Institution, where the Mumbai-born author was stabbed at an event onstage, said on Sunday.