Japan Lifts Megaquake Warning After 7.1 Magnitude Earthquake

Following a 7.1 magnitude earthquake last week, Japan has decided to lift its megaquake warning. Last week's earthquake struck on the edge of the Nankai Trough seabed, prompting the Japanese government to issue its first-ever megaquake advisory.
As per reports, the government has stated that citizens can now return to their normal lives. As per the state minister of disaster management Yoshifumi Matsumura, no abnormalities were observed in the seismic activity of the Nankai Trough located along Japan's Pacific coast.
"But it doesn't mean the risk (of a major earthquake) has been eliminated," Matsumura told reporters.
"We have been asking for special precautions, such as sleeping while being prepared to evacuate immediately. But we will no longer ask for these steps, and the people of Japan are free to go back to normal lifestyles,: the Japanese minister added further.
A "mega-quake" warning was issued for Japan on August 8 by the Japanese Meteorological Agency. The agency warned of an earthquake of at least magnitude 9 on the Richter Scale.
The advisory was not a definitive prediction but urged citizens to stay indoors and be prepared in case another natural disaster strikes Japan.
Prime Minister Fumio Kishida also cancelled a diplomatic tour in Central Asia and Mongolia to prioritise disaster management in the country.