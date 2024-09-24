Japan Floods: Heavy Rains, Damaged Houses & Submerged Cars

A house leans as a swollen river undermines the ground in Suzu, Japan, following heavy rain in central Japan's Noto peninsula area, where a devastating earthquake took place on Jan. 1.
Debris and driftwoods are piled near damaged houses along a river running through Wajima, Japan following heavy rain in central Japan's Noto peninsula area, where a devastating earthquake took place on Jan. 1.
A car is submerged in Wajima, Japan following heavy rain in central Japan's Noto peninsula area, where a devastating earthquake took place on Jan. 1.
Debris is piled near damaged houses along a river running through Wajima, Japan following heavy rain in central Japan's Noto peninsula area, where a devastating earthquake took place on Jan. 1.
A street is flooded in Wajima, Japan following heavy rain in central Japan's Noto peninsula area, where a devastating earthquake took place on Jan. 1.
This aerial photo shows cars are submerged after heavy rain in Wajima, Ishikawa prefecture.
This aerial photo shows the flooded area after heavy rain in Wajima, Ishikawa prefecture.
Japan's Self-Defense Forces vehicles deployed to support people in areas affected by severe weather are parked on a mud-covered road in Wajima, Japan following heavy rain in central Japan's Noto peninsula area.
This aerial photo shows the flooded Kawarada river and submerged area after heavy rain in Wajima, Ishikawa prefecture.