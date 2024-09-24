International

Japan Floods: Heavy Rains, Damaged Houses & Submerged Cars

Heavy rains pounded central Japan's Noto, prompting evacuation orders for tens of thousands of people and causing blackouts for over 6,000 households. Flooding in several regions led to cars being submerged and debris piling up near damaged houses in Wajima and Noto.

Japan Floods: A house leans as a swollen river undermines the ground in Suzu | Photo: Kasumi Fukudome/Kyodo News via AP

A house leans as a swollen river undermines the ground in Suzu, Japan, following heavy rain in central Japan's Noto peninsula area, where a devastating earthquake took place on Jan. 1.

2/10
Japan Floods: Debris and driftwoods are piled near damaged houses along a river running through Wajima
Japan Floods: Debris and driftwoods are piled near damaged houses along a river running through Wajima | Photo: Tsuyoshi Ueda/Kyodo News via AP

Debris and driftwoods are piled near damaged houses along a river running through Wajima, Japan following heavy rain in central Japan's Noto peninsula area, where a devastating earthquake took place on Jan. 1.

3/10
Japan Floods: A car is submerged in Wajima
Japan Floods: A car is submerged in Wajima | Photo: Kyodo News via AP

A car is submerged in Wajima, Japan following heavy rain in central Japan's Noto peninsula area, where a devastating earthquake took place on Jan. 1.

4/10
Japan Floods: Debris is piled near damaged houses along a river running through Wajima
Japan Floods: Debris is piled near damaged houses along a river running through Wajima | Photo: Muneyuki Tomari/Kyodo News via AP

Debris is piled near damaged houses along a river running through Wajima, Japan following heavy rain in central Japan's Noto peninsula area, where a devastating earthquake took place on Jan. 1.

5/10
Japan Floods: A street is flooded in Wajima
Japan Floods: A street is flooded in Wajima | Photo: Yasuko Kishimoto/Kyodo News via AP

A street is flooded in Wajima, Japan following heavy rain in central Japan's Noto peninsula area, where a devastating earthquake took place on Jan. 1.

6/10
Japan Floods: Cars are submerged after heavy rain in Wajima
Japan Floods: Cars are submerged after heavy rain in Wajima | Photo: Kyodo News via AP

This aerial photo shows cars are submerged after heavy rain in Wajima, Ishikawa prefecture.

7/10
Japan Floods: View of flooded area after heavy rain in Wajima
Japan Floods: View of flooded area after heavy rain in Wajima | Photo: Kyodo News via AP

This aerial photo shows the flooded area after heavy rain in Wajima, Ishikawa prefecture.

8/10
Japan Floods: Flooded area in Wajima, Ishikawa prefecture
Japan Floods: Flooded area in Wajima, Ishikawa prefecture | Photo: Kyodo News via AP

This aerial photo shows the flooded area after heavy rain in Wajima, Ishikawa prefecture.

9/10
Japan Floods: Japans Self-Defense Forces vehicles deployed to support people
Japan Floods: Japan's Self-Defense Forces vehicles deployed to support people | Photo: Katsunori Nishioka/Kyodo News via AP

Japan's Self-Defense Forces vehicles deployed to support people in areas affected by severe weather are parked on a mud-covered road in Wajima, Japan following heavy rain in central Japan's Noto peninsula area.

10/10
Japan Floods: Flooded Kawarada river in Wajima
Japan Floods: Flooded Kawarada river in Wajima | Photo: Kyodo News via AP

This aerial photo shows the flooded Kawarada river and submerged area after heavy rain in Wajima, Ishikawa prefecture.

