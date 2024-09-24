International

Japan: 5.9 Magnitude Earthquake Triggers Small Tsunami Waves; Advisory Issued

According to the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA), a tsunami of about 50 centimeters was detected in the Yaene district on Hachijo Island about 30 minutes after the quake while smaller waves were detected on three other islands — Kozushima, Miyakejima, and Izu Oshima. The weather department's advisory included waves of height up to 1 meter above tide levels on the coasts of the Izu and Ogasawara island chains.