International

Israel’s Latest Strike On Gaza Kills 39 As Protestors In Tel Aviv Urge Benjamin Netanyahu To ‘Stop The War’

Israel-Hamas War: Since the war began in October last year, Israel has bombarded Palestine and reportedly killed more than 37,400 Palestinians.

AP
The unprecedented destruction in Gaza | Photo: AP
info_icon

At least 39 people have been reportedly killed in latest Israeli strikes across northern Gaza. Also, thousands of protesters rallied in Israel’s capital Tel Aviv, demanding new elections and the return of hostages held in Gaza, with many criticising Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government for its handling of the conflict with Hamas.
UN Security Council Passes Another Resolution For Gaza Ceasefire - AP
UN Security Council Passes US-Backed Resolution On Gaza Ceasefire | Here's How Each Country Voted

BY Danita Yadav

According to AP report, in Gaza City more than three dozen bodies arrived at the hospital. The report quoting Palestinian Civil Defense group said it pulled approximately the same number of bodies from a building hit by an Israeli strike in an eastern neighbourhood of Gaza City.

It also mentioned the group’s members were digging for survivors at the site of another strike in Shati refugee camp, west of Gaza City.

The UN School in Nuseirat after Thursday's strike. - AP
Day After Strike On School Killed 33, Israel Strikes Another UN School As Gaza War Enters 9th Month | Latest Updates

BY Asmita Ravi Shankar

On the other hand, Israel said its fighter jets struck two Hamas military sites in the Gaza City.

The killings come a day after at least 25 people were killed in strikes on tent camps and 50 wounded near the southern city of Rafah.

On Saturday Israel maintained it was continuing to operate in central and southern Gaza and has pushed ahead with its invasion of Rafah, where over a million Palestinians had sought refuge from fighting elsewhere.

The United Nations has already said no place in Gaza is safe and humanitarian conditions are dire as families shelter in tents and cramped apartments without adequate food, water or medical supplies.

Tel Aviv protest: The protest in Israel’s capital Tel Aviv on Saturday, reportedly said to have over 1,50,000 protesters, was the largest since the Israel-Hamas war began. Protesters waved Israeli flags and chanted slogans against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government, with many holding signs reading "Crime Minister" and "Stop the War".

Meanwhile, a separate Israeli strike on Saturday in Lebanon's eastern Bekaa Valley killed a member of the military wing of al-Jamaa al-Islamiya, or the Islamic Group, a Sunni Muslim faction closely allied with Hamas, reports said.

The member was the seventh killed by Israeli strikes in Lebanon since the war began.

Israel-Hamas War: The Israel-Hamas war began on October 7 when Hamas militants in an audacious attack stormed southern Israel and reportedly killed about 1,200 people and took some 250 others hostage.

In reaction, Israel bombarded and reportedly killed more than 37,400 Palestinians.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. ISRO Achieves Third Consecutive Success In Reusable Launch Vehicle Landing Experiment
  2. India Latest News Live: Rahul Gandhi Terms PM Modi-led Govt ‘Incompetent’ As CBI Probe Ordered Amid Massive NEET Row
  3. Prajwal Revanna's Brother Suraj Revanna Arrested Over Alleged Sexual Assault Of JDS Worker
  4. NEET UG Retest: 1563 Students To Appear In Exam Across 7 Centres Today; NTA, MoE Officials To Be Present | Top Points
  5. NEET Row: Rahul Gandhi Terms PM Modi-led Govt ‘Incompetent’, ‘Biggest Threat To Future Of Students’
Entertainment News
  1. Vikrant Massey Starrer '12th Fail' To Be Screened At Shanghai Film Festival
  2. Is Justin Timberlake's DWI Arrest Cop An 'Over-Aggressive' GenZ? Controversy Sparks Debate On Policing In Sag Harbor
  3. If You're Replaced In A Film, You Get Something Better: Anil Kapoor On 'No Entry', 'Welcome' Sequels
  4. Aftab Shivdasani To Star In ‘Musical, Romance, Horror’ Film Titled ‘Kasoor’
  5. Riteish Deshmukh Makes His OTT Series Debut With ‘Pill’
Sports News
  1. Afghanistan Vs Australia, T20 World Cup Super 8 Live Updates: Gulbadin Naib All Over AUS; AFG On Verge Of Historic Win
  2. T20 World Cup Super 8s: India On Cusp Of Semifinal Spot After Win Over Bangladesh
  3. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: Venezuela beat Ecuador 2-1; Sinner Faces Hurkacz For Halle Title
  4. AFG Vs AUS, T20 World Cup Super 8s: Pat Cummins Takes Record Second Consecutive Hat-Trick
  5. T20 World Cup Super 8s: David Miller Gets One Demerit Point For Code Of Conduct Breach
World News
  1. Pakistan’s Announces Operation ‘Azm-i-Istehkam’ Against Terrorism
  2. Apple Announces iOS 18 Beta 2 Release Date With 2 Exciting New Features Confirmed
  3. NASA Alerts As Asteroid 2024 KN1, Size Of An 88-Foot Airplane, Approaches Earth!
  4. Leeches Can Jump! New Video Evidence From Madagascar Confirms The Nightmare | Watch
  5. Is Justin Timberlake's DWI Arrest Cop An 'Over-Aggressive' GenZ? Controversy Sparks Debate On Policing In Sag Harbor
Latest Stories
  1. West Indies Vs United States, T20 World Cup: Shai Hope Plays Blinder To Power WI's Big Win
  2. India Vs Bangladesh, Super 8, ICC T20 World Cup: Three Key Player Battles To Watch Out For
  3. Delhi: Heatwave Kills 5 More People, Toll Reaches 58
  4. Kangana Ranaut Reacts To Annu Kapoor's Viral Comment About Her Getting Slapped: We Tend To Hate A Successful Woman
  5. West Indies Vs United States, T20 World Cup Highlights: Sizzling Shai Hope Takes WI To Massive Nine-Wicket Win
  6. Sports World June 22 Highlights: Portugal Beat 3-0 Turkey In Euro 2024; Lando Norris Takes Pole For Spanish GP
  7. Breaking News June 22 Highlights: GST Council Meeting, Delhi Water Crisis & More
  8. Bihar TET Exam 2024 Postponed, New Date To Be Announced Soon