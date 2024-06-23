Israel’s Latest Strike On Gaza Kills 39 As Protestors In Tel Aviv Urge Benjamin Netanyahu To ‘Stop The War’

At least 39 people have been reportedly killed in latest Israeli strikes across northern Gaza. Also, thousands of protesters rallied in Israel’s capital Tel Aviv, demanding new elections and the return of hostages held in Gaza, with many criticising Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government for its handling of the conflict with Hamas.
According to AP report, in Gaza City more than three dozen bodies arrived at the hospital. The report quoting Palestinian Civil Defense group said it pulled approximately the same number of bodies from a building hit by an Israeli strike in an eastern neighbourhood of Gaza City.
It also mentioned the group’s members were digging for survivors at the site of another strike in Shati refugee camp, west of Gaza City.
On the other hand, Israel said its fighter jets struck two Hamas military sites in the Gaza City.
The killings come a day after at least 25 people were killed in strikes on tent camps and 50 wounded near the southern city of Rafah.
On Saturday Israel maintained it was continuing to operate in central and southern Gaza and has pushed ahead with its invasion of Rafah, where over a million Palestinians had sought refuge from fighting elsewhere.
The United Nations has already said no place in Gaza is safe and humanitarian conditions are dire as families shelter in tents and cramped apartments without adequate food, water or medical supplies.
Tel Aviv protest: The protest in Israel’s capital Tel Aviv on Saturday, reportedly said to have over 1,50,000 protesters, was the largest since the Israel-Hamas war began. Protesters waved Israeli flags and chanted slogans against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government, with many holding signs reading "Crime Minister" and "Stop the War".
Meanwhile, a separate Israeli strike on Saturday in Lebanon's eastern Bekaa Valley killed a member of the military wing of al-Jamaa al-Islamiya, or the Islamic Group, a Sunni Muslim faction closely allied with Hamas, reports said.
The member was the seventh killed by Israeli strikes in Lebanon since the war began.
Israel-Hamas War: The Israel-Hamas war began on October 7 when Hamas militants in an audacious attack stormed southern Israel and reportedly killed about 1,200 people and took some 250 others hostage.
In reaction, Israel bombarded and reportedly killed more than 37,400 Palestinians.