Israeli Airstrike Hits Dahiyeh Suburbs In Beirut

A man flashes the victory sign as holds up a Hezbollah flag while stands on the ruins of his destroyed apartment at the site of an Israeli airstrike in Dahiyeh, Beirut, Lebanon.
Civil defense workers extinguish a fire as smoke rises from the site of an Israeli airstrike in Dahiyeh, Beirut, Lebanon.
Smoke rises from the site of an Israeli airstrike in Dahiyeh, Beirut, Lebanon.
A woman holds a picture of slain Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah as smoke rises from the site of an Israeli airstrike in Dahiyeh, Beirut, Lebanon.
Rescue workers carry the body of a boy who was found under the rubble of a destroyed building that was hit Tuesday night in an Israeli airstrike, in Sarafand, south Lebanon.
A man shouts slogans as he holds a picture depicting Imam Ali at the site of an Israeli airstrike in Dahiyeh, Beirut, Lebanon.
A man rides with his family a three-wheeled motorized known as "tok-toks," as they pass by a car that was damaged after an Israeli airstrike hit a building on Dahiyeh, in the southern suburb of Beirut, Lebanon.
Displaced children, who fled Baalbek city and the nearby towns of Douris and Ain Bourday with their families amid the ongoing Hezbollah-Israel war, listen to a story at a school being used as a shelter, in Deir Al-Ahmar, east Lebanon.
Displaced people, who fled Baalbek city and the nearby towns of Douris and Ain Bourday amid the ongoing Hezbollah-Israel war, sit at a school being used as a shelter, in Deir Al-Ahmar, east Lebanon.
Displaced children, who fled Baalbek city and the nearby towns of Douris and Ain Bourday with their families amid the ongoing Hezbollah-Israel war, play at a school being used as a shelter, in Deir Al-Ahmar, east Lebanon.
Houthi supporters raise their machine guns during an Anti- U.S and Israel rally in Sanaa, Yemen.
A Houthi supporter shouts slogans during an Anti- U.S and Israel rally in Sanaa, Yemen.