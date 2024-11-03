International

Israeli Airstrike Hits Dahiyeh Suburbs In Beirut

Israel hit Beirut's southern suburbs of Dahiyeh on Saturday causing deaths, injuries and severe damages to the buildings in the region. Rescue teams are working to save those stranded in rubbles.

Lebanon Hezbollah Israel war photos_1
Israeli airstrike in Dahiyeh | Photo: AP/Hassan Ammar

A man flashes the victory sign as holds up a Hezbollah flag while stands on the ruins of his destroyed apartment at the site of an Israeli airstrike in Dahiyeh, Beirut, Lebanon.

2/12
Lebanon Hezbollah Israel war photos_2
Smoke rises from the site of an Israeli airstrike | Photo: AP/Hassan Ammar
Civil defense workers extinguish a fire as smoke rises from the site of an Israeli airstrike in Dahiyeh, Beirut, Lebanon.

3/12
Lebanon Hezbollah Israel war photos_3
Israeli airstrike in Beirut | Photo: AP/Hassan Ammar
Smoke rises from the site of an Israeli airstrike in Dahiyeh, Beirut, Lebanon.

4/12
Lebanon Hezbollah Israel war photos_4
A woman holds a picture of Hassan Nasrallah | Photo: AP/Hassan Ammar
A woman holds a picture of slain Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah as smoke rises from the site of an Israeli airstrike in Dahiyeh, Beirut, Lebanon.

5/12
Lebanon Hezbollah Israel war photos_5
Rescue workers carry the body of a boy in Sarafand | Photo: AP/Bilal Hussein
Rescue workers carry the body of a boy who was found under the rubble of a destroyed building that was hit Tuesday night in an Israeli airstrike, in Sarafand, south Lebanon.

6/12
Lebanon Hezbollah Israel war photos_6
A man shouts slogans as he holds a picture depicting Imam Ali | Photo: AP/Hassan Ammar
A man shouts slogans as he holds a picture depicting Imam Ali at the site of an Israeli airstrike in Dahiyeh, Beirut, Lebanon.

7/12
Lebanon Hezbollah Israel war photos_7
A man rides with his family in Beirut | Photo: AP/Hussein Malla
A man rides with his family a three-wheeled motorized known as "tok-toks," as they pass by a car that was damaged after an Israeli airstrike hit a building on Dahiyeh, in the southern suburb of Beirut, Lebanon.

8/12
Lebanon Hezbollah Israel war photos_8
Displaced children listen to a story at a shelter in Deir Al-Ahmar, east Lebanon | Photo: AP/Hassan Ammar
Displaced children, who fled Baalbek city and the nearby towns of Douris and Ain Bourday with their families amid the ongoing Hezbollah-Israel war, listen to a story at a school being used as a shelter, in Deir Al-Ahmar, east Lebanon.

9/12
Lebanon Hezbollah Israel war photos_9
Displaced people sit at a school being used as a shelter | Photo: AP/Hassan Ammar
Displaced people, who fled Baalbek city and the nearby towns of Douris and Ain Bourday amid the ongoing Hezbollah-Israel war, sit at a school being used as a shelter, in Deir Al-Ahmar, east Lebanon.

10/12
Lebanon Hezbollah Israel war photos_10
Displaced children play at a school being used as a shelter, in Deir Al-Ahmar | Photo: AP/Hassan Ammar
Displaced children, who fled Baalbek city and the nearby towns of Douris and Ain Bourday with their families amid the ongoing Hezbollah-Israel war, play at a school being used as a shelter, in Deir Al-Ahmar, east Lebanon.

11/12
Lebanon Hezbollah Israel war photos_11
Houthi supporters during an Anti- U.S and Israel rally in Sanaa | Photo: AP/Osamah Abdulrahman
Houthi supporters raise their machine guns during an Anti- U.S and Israel rally in Sanaa, Yemen.

12/12
Lebanon Hezbollah Israel war photos_12
A Houthi supporter shouts slogans in Sanaa | Photo: AP/Osamah Abdulrahman
A Houthi supporter shouts slogans during an Anti- U.S and Israel rally in Sanaa, Yemen.

