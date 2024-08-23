International

Indian Bus Carrying 40 Passengers Fall Into River In Nepal, Killing Several

Rescue work underway after an Indian number plate bus with 40 passengers coming from Pokhara to Kathmandu fell into the Marsyangdi river at Tanahun, Abu Khaireni, Nepal.

Indian bus falls into river in Nepal | Photo: PTI

Rescue work underway after an Indian number plate bus with 40 passengers coming from Pokhara to Kathmandu fell into the Marsyangdi river at Tanahun, Abu Khaireni, Nepal.

1/6
Nepal Bus Accident
Nepal Bus Accident | Photo: Nepal Armed Police Force via AP

This photograph provided by Nepal Armed Police Force (APF) shows APF personnel carrying out rescue operation after a bus carrying Indian pilgrims fell into a river near Abukhaireni town, about 75 miles west of the capital, Kathmandu, Nepal.

2/6
Indian bus falls into river in Nepal
Indian bus falls into river in Nepal | Photo: Nepal Armed Police Force via AP

This photograph provided by Nepal Armed Police Force (APF) shows APF personnel carrying out rescue operation after a bus carrying Indian pilgrims fell into a river near Abukhaireni town, about 75 miles west of the capital, Kathmandu, Nepal.

3/6
Bus falls into river in Nepal
Bus falls into river in Nepal | Photo: Nepal Armed Police Force via AP

This photograph provided by Nepal Armed Police Force (APF) shows APF personnel carrying out rescue operation after a bus carrying Indian pilgrims fell into a river near Abukhaireni town, about 75 miles west of the capital, Kathmandu, Nepal.

4/6
Indian Passenger Bus Falls In Nepal River
Indian Passenger Bus Falls In Nepal River | Photo: Nepal Armed Police Force via AP

This photograph provided by Nepal Armed Police Force (APF) shows APF personnel carrying out rescue operation after a bus carrying Indian pilgrims fell into a river near Abukhaireni town, about 75 miles west of the capital, Kathmandu, Nepal.

5/6
Indian Passenger Bus Falls In Marsyangdi River
Indian Passenger Bus Falls In Marsyangdi River | Photo: PTI

Rescue work underway after an Indian number plate bus with 40 passengers coming from Pokhara to Kathmandu fell into the Marsyangdi river at Tanahun, Abu Khaireni, Nepal.

6/6
Bus Falls In Nepal River
Bus Falls In Nepal River | Photo: PTI

Rescue work underway after an Indian number plate bus with 40 passengers coming from Pokhara to Kathmandu fell into the Marsyangdi river at Tanahun, Abu Khaireni, Nepal.



