Indian Bus Carrying 40 Passengers Fall Into River In Nepal, Killing Several

Rescue work underway after an Indian number plate bus with 40 passengers coming from Pokhara to Kathmandu fell into the Marsyangdi river at Tanahun, Abu Khaireni, Nepal.
This photograph provided by Nepal Armed Police Force (APF) shows APF personnel carrying out rescue operation after a bus carrying Indian pilgrims fell into a river near Abukhaireni town, about 75 miles west of the capital, Kathmandu, Nepal.
