Wednesday, Jul 20, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home International

India Inks Pact With Namibia For Reintroduction Of Cheetahs

India and Namibia on Wednesday signed a crucial memorandum of understanding (MoU) for the reintroduction of cheetahs, declared extinct in the country in 1952.

India inks pact with Namibia for reintroduction of cheetahs
India inks pact with Namibia for reintroduction of cheetahs PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 20 Jul 2022 12:55 pm

India and Namibia on Wednesday signed a crucial memorandum of understanding (MoU) for the reintroduction of cheetahs, declared extinct in the country in 1952.

A senior environment ministry official said the first batch comprising four male and four female cheetahs will arrive from Namibia in August.

"Talks are on with South Africa too. An MoU will be signed with them as soon as we get approval," the official said.

The fastest land animal in the world will find a new home in the Kuno-Palpur National Park (KNP) in Madhya Pradesh's Sheopur district.

The cheetah is the only large carnivore that got completely wiped out from India, mainly due to over-hunting and habitat loss. The last spotted feline died in 1948 in the Sal forests of Chhattisgarh's Koriya district. 

Namibia has the world's largest population of cheetahs.

According to the pact, the two countries will share and exchange expertise and capacities to promote cheetah conservation in their ranges.

They will collaborate in areas of climate change, environmental governance, environmental impact assessments, pollution and waste management, etc and undertake an exchange of personnel for training and education in wildlife management, including sharing of technical expertise, wherever relevant.

Related stories

Why Introducing African Cheetahs To India Is A ‘Vanity Project’

India Is All Set To Welcome First Batch Of Cheetahs After 70 Years

(Inputs from PTI)

Tags

International Kuno-Palpur National Park (KNP) Madhya Pradesh Sheopur District India Nambia Memorandum Of Understanding (MoU) Eintroduction Of Cheetahs Cheetahs Extinct In The Country In 1952
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Shiprocket Acquires Arvind Ltd's Omuni For Rs 200 Crore

Shiprocket Acquires Arvind Ltd's Omuni For Rs 200 Crore

ENG Vs SA, 1st ODI: All Eyes On Retiring Stokes

ENG Vs SA, 1st ODI: All Eyes On Retiring Stokes