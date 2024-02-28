International

In Pictures: Farmers In Poland Stage Protest Against EU's Green Policies And Food Imports

Thousands of farmers have assembled in Poland's capital Warsaw to stage a protest against food imports from Ukraine and the European Union’s agricultural policies. According to the Warsaw City Hall, at least 10,000 people participated in the protest.

Photo Webdesk
Photo Webdesk

February 28, 2024

Poland Farmers Protest | Photo: AP/Czarek Sokolowski

Polish farmers with national flags and angry slogans written on boards, protest against European Union green policies that trim their production and against cheap grain and other food imports from Ukraine, in Warsaw, Poland. Farmers have been protesting for weeks across the EU.

1/7
Poland Farmers Protest
Poland Farmers Protest | Photo: AP/Czarek Sokolowski
2/7
Poland Farmers Protest
Poland Farmers Protest | Photo: AP/Czarek Sokolowski
3/7
Poland Farmers Protest
Poland Farmers Protest | Photo: AP/Czarek Sokolowski
4/7
Poland Farmers Protest
Poland Farmers Protest | Photo: AP/Czarek Sokolowski
5/7
Poland Farmers Protest
Poland Farmers Protest | Photo: AP/Czarek Sokolowski
6/7
Poland Farmers Protest
Poland Farmers Protest | Photo: AP/Czarek Sokolowski
7/7
Poland Farmers Protest
Poland Farmers Protest | Photo: AP/Czarek Sokolowski
