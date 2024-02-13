In Pics: Rio de Janeiro Carnival Parade

Performers from the Portela samba school parade during Carnival celebrations at the Sambadrome in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.
A performer from the Mocidade samba school parades during Carnival celebrations at the Sambadrome in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.
A performer from the Portela samba school parades during Carnival celebrations at the Sambadrome in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.
A performer from the Salgueiro samba school parades during Carnival celebrations at the Sambadrome in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.
Performers from the Mocidade samba school parade during Carnival celebrations at the Sambadrome in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.
Spectators cheer performers of the Mocidade samba school during Carnival celebrations at the Sambadrome in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.