International

In Pics: Rio de Janeiro Carnival Parade

The enthralling performances were witnessed during Carnival celebrations at the Sambadrome in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Sajith Kumar
Sajith Kumar

February 13, 2024

Rio de Janeiro Carnival Parade | Photo: AP/Bruna Prado

Performers from the Portela samba school parade during Carnival celebrations at the Sambadrome in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

1/9
Rio de Janeiro Carnival Parade
Rio de Janeiro Carnival Parade | Photo: AP/Bruna Prado

Performers from the Portela samba school parade during Carnival celebrations at the Sambadrome in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

2/9
Rio de Janeiro Carnival Parade
Rio de Janeiro Carnival Parade | Photo: AP/Bruna Prado

Performers from the Portela samba school parade during Carnival celebrations at the Sambadrome in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Advertisement
3/9
Rio de Janeiro Carnival Parade
Rio de Janeiro Carnival Parade | Photo: AP/Bruna Prado

Performers from the Portela samba school parade during Carnival celebrations at the Sambadrome in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Advertisement
4/9
Rio de Janeiro Carnival Parade
Rio de Janeiro Carnival Parade | Photo: AP/Silvia Izquierdo

A performer from the Mocidade samba school parades during Carnival celebrations at the Sambadrome in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Advertisement
5/9
Rio de Janeiro Carnival Parade
Rio de Janeiro Carnival Parade | Photo: AP/Silvia Izquierdo

A performer from the Mocidade samba school parades during Carnival celebrations at the Sambadrome in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Advertisement
6/9
Rio de Janeiro Carnival Parade
Rio de Janeiro Carnival Parade | Photo: AP/Bruna Prado

A performer from the Portela samba school parades during Carnival celebrations at the Sambadrome in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

7/9
Rio de Janeiro Carnival Parade
Rio de Janeiro Carnival Parade | Photo: AP/Silvia Izquierdo

A performer from the Salgueiro samba school parades during Carnival celebrations at the Sambadrome in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

8/9
Rio de Janeiro Carnival Parade
Rio de Janeiro Carnival Parade | Photo: AP/Silvia Izquierdo

Performers from the Mocidade samba school parade during Carnival celebrations at the Sambadrome in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

9/9
Rio de Janeiro Carnival Parade
Rio de Janeiro Carnival Parade | Photo: AP/Silvia Izquierdo

Spectators cheer performers of the Mocidade samba school during Carnival celebrations at the Sambadrome in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Tags
Advertisement
MOST POPULAR
Advertisement
WATCH
Advertisement
PHOTOS
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement