In Photos: Israeli Airstrikes Hit Lebanon

An Israeli Apache helicopter fires a missile towards southern Lebanon as seen from northern Israel.
Smoke rises after Israeli airstrikes in Dahiyeh, Beirut, Lebanon.
An Israeli soldier covered in a prayer shawl prays at a mobile artillery position in northern Israel.
Smoke rises from the site of an Israeli airstrike in Dahiyeh, Beirut, Lebanon.
A wrecked car parked next to the site of an Israeli airstrike in Dahiyeh, Beirut, Lebanon.
Flames rise from Israeli airstrikes in Dahiyeh, Beirut, Lebanon.
People carry their luggage as they cross on foot into Syria through a crater caused by an Israeli airstrike to cut the road between the Lebanese and the Syrian checkpoints, at the Masnaa crossing, in the eastern Bekaa Valley, Lebanon.
A girl carries her belongings crossing on foot into Syria through a crater caused by an Israeli airstrike to cut the road between the Lebanese and the Syrian checkpoints, at the Masnaa crossing, in the eastern Bekaa Valley, Lebanon.
Lebanese women stand in front an apartment in a multistory building hit by Israeli airstrike, in central Beirut, Lebanon.
In this photo released by the official website of the office of the Iranian supreme leader, Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, second right, Judiciary Chief Gholam Hossein Mohseni Ejehei, right, Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf, second left, and President Masoud Pezeshkian read Quran in a ceremony commemorating slain Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah, at Imam Khomeini grand mosque in Tehran, Iran.
A man runs for cover as a smoke raises in the background following an Israeli airstrike in Dahiyeh, Beirut, Lebanon.