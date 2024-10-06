International

In Photos: Israeli Airstrikes Hit Lebanon

As conflict continues between Israel and Lebanon-based militant group Hezbollah, several airstrikes were witnessed hotting Lebanon capital Beirut that have affected all residents and forced thousands to move out of the country.

Mideast Tensions: An Israeli Apache helicopter fires a missile towards Lebanon | Photo: AP/Leo Correa

An Israeli Apache helicopter fires a missile towards southern Lebanon as seen from northern Israel.

2/11
Mideast Tensions: Smoke rises after Israeli airstrikes in Dahiyeh, Beirut
Mideast Tensions: Smoke rises after Israeli airstrikes in Dahiyeh, Beirut | Photo: AP/Bilal Hussein
Smoke rises after Israeli airstrikes in Dahiyeh, Beirut, Lebanon.

3/11
Mideast Tensions: An Israeli soldier covered in a prayer shawl prays at a mobile artillery position
Mideast Tensions: An Israeli soldier covered in a prayer shawl prays at a mobile artillery position | Photo: AP/Baz Ratner
An Israeli soldier covered in a prayer shawl prays at a mobile artillery position in northern Israel.

4/11
Mideast Tensions: Smoke rises from the site of an Israeli airstrike in Lebanon
Mideast Tensions: Smoke rises from the site of an Israeli airstrike in Lebanon | Photo: AP/Hassan Ammar
Smoke rises from the site of an Israeli airstrike in Dahiyeh, Beirut, Lebanon.

5/11
Mideast Tensions: A wrecked car parked next to the site of an Israeli airstrike in Beirut
Mideast Tensions: A wrecked car parked next to the site of an Israeli airstrike in Beirut | Photo: AP/Hassan Ammar
A wrecked car parked next to the site of an Israeli airstrike in Dahiyeh, Beirut, Lebanon.

6/11
Mideast Tensions: Flames rise from Israeli airstrikes in Dahiyeh
Mideast Tensions: Flames rise from Israeli airstrikes in Dahiyeh | Photo: AP/Hussein Malla
Flames rise from Israeli airstrikes in Dahiyeh, Beirut, Lebanon.

7/11
Mideast Tensions: People carry their luggage as they cross on foot into Syria
Mideast Tensions: People carry their luggage as they cross on foot into Syria | Photo: AP/Samer Husseini
People carry their luggage as they cross on foot into Syria through a crater caused by an Israeli airstrike to cut the road between the Lebanese and the Syrian checkpoints, at the Masnaa crossing, in the eastern Bekaa Valley, Lebanon.

8/11
Mideast Tensions: A girl carries her belongings crossing on foot into Syria through a crater caused by an Israeli airstrike
Mideast Tensions: A girl carries her belongings crossing on foot into Syria through a crater caused by an Israeli airstrike | Photo: AP/Samer Husseini
A girl carries her belongings crossing on foot into Syria through a crater caused by an Israeli airstrike to cut the road between the Lebanese and the Syrian checkpoints, at the Masnaa crossing, in the eastern Bekaa Valley, Lebanon.

9/11
Mideast Tensions: Lebanese women stand in front an apartment in a multistory building hit by Israeli airstrike
Mideast Tensions: Lebanese women stand in front an apartment in a multistory building hit by Israeli airstrike | Photo: AP/Hussein Malla
Lebanese women stand in front an apartment in a multistory building hit by Israeli airstrike, in central Beirut, Lebanon.

10/11
Mideast Tensions: Iranian supreme leader, Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei read Quran in a ceremony commemorating slain Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah
Mideast Tensions: Iranian supreme leader, Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei read Quran in a ceremony commemorating slain Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah | Photo: Office of the Iranian Supreme Leader via AP
In this photo released by the official website of the office of the Iranian supreme leader, Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, second right, Judiciary Chief Gholam Hossein Mohseni Ejehei, right, Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf, second left, and President Masoud Pezeshkian read Quran in a ceremony commemorating slain Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah, at Imam Khomeini grand mosque in Tehran, Iran.

11/11
Mideast Tensions: A man runs for cover as a smoke raises in the background following an Israeli airstrike in Dahiyeh
Mideast Tensions: A man runs for cover as a smoke raises in the background following an Israeli airstrike in Dahiyeh | Photo: AP/Hassan Ammar
A man runs for cover as a smoke raises in the background following an Israeli airstrike in Dahiyeh, Beirut, Lebanon.

