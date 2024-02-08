Imran Khan's Party Says Its Polling Agents Picked By Police In Punjab Province

Former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan's party on Thursday claimed that polling in several areas of Pakistan's Punjab province began on Thursday without the presence of its agents, some of whom were picked by the police to make rigging easier in the elections.

Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) candidates are contesting the polls independently after the Supreme Court upheld the decision of the election commission to deprive his party of its iconic election symbol cricket 'bat'.

The PTI has alleged that the police removed its polling camps.

"At several polling stations in the constituencies, including those of PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif, his brother Shehbaz Sharif and daughter Maryam Nawaz the polling even began without the presence of the polling agents of the PTI in Lahore," party leader from Lahore Wasim Ahmad told this correspondent.