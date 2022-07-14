Thursday, Jul 14, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home International

IMF Says Pakistan At ‘Challenging Economic Juncture’, Signs Agreement For USD 1.17 Billion Loan Release

IMF said a team led by its Mission Chief to Pakistan Nathan Porter finalised the discussions with the later and that it had also agreed to consider extending its EFF, currently worth USD 6 billion, till the end of June 2023.

Pakistan secures deal with IMF.(File photo-Representational image)
Pakistan secures deal with IMF.(File photo-Representational image) PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 14 Jul 2022 3:59 pm

Pakistan is at a “challenging economic juncture”, the IMF has said as it reached a preliminary Staff-Level Agreement on the combined seventh and eighth reviews for a USD 6 billion loan facility for the cash-strapped country.

The agreement paves the way for the release of the much-awaited USD 1.17 billion loan tranche that had been on hold since earlier this year, the Dawn News reported on Thursday.

The deal materialised after Pakistan met the IMF’s demand that the country achieve a primary budget surplus of Rs 152 billion to revive the bailout package, the report said.

In a statement on its website, the IMF said it has reached "a staff-level agreement (SLA) with the Pakistan authorities for the conclusion of the combined seventh and eight reviews of the extended funded facility (EFF) supported programme." It added that the agreement is subject to approval by its Executive Board.

Related stories

Hamid Ansari Row: Did Ex-Vice Prez Invite Pakistani Journalist With ISI Links To India?

Monsoon Rains Cause Havoc In Pakistan’s Karachi

Torrential Rain In Pakistan Claims 170 Lives As Situation In Sindh And Baluchistan Worsens

"Subject to Board approval, about USD 1,177 million (SDR 894m) will become available, bringing total disbursements under the programme to about USD 4.2 billion,” it said.

The international lender said a team led by IMF Mission Chief to Pakistan Nathan Porter finalised the discussions with Pakistan and that it had also agreed to consider extending its EFF, currently worth USD 6 billion, till the end of June 2023, as well as augmenting it by USD 720 million to expand its size to USD 7 billion.

The statement said this decision was taken to support the programme’s implementation, meet Pakistan’s higher financing needs in FY23 and catalyse additional financing. Soon after the IMF released the statement, Finance Minister Miftah Ismail also confirmed the news on Twitter.

“I want to thank the prime minister, my fellow ministers, secretaries, and especially the Finance Division, for their help and efforts in obtaining this agreement,” he said.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif congratulated Ismail and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, as well as their teams, for their efforts.

“The agreement with the Fund has set the stage to bring [the] country out of economic difficulties,” the premier said.

In the statement issued on Wednesday, the IMF noted that Pakistan was at a “challenging economic juncture”.

“A difficult external environment combined with procyclical domestic policies fuelled domestic demand to unsustainable levels,” it said, adding that the resultant economic overheating led to large fiscal and external deficits in FY22, contributed to rising inflation, and eroded reserve buffers.

In light of this, the money lender outlined “policy priorities” for Pakistan to “stabilise the economy and bring its policy actions in line with the IMF-supported programme."

These priorities include the steadfast implementation of the budget for the current fiscal year, reforms in the power sector, working out a monetary policy to bring down inflation to “moderate levels”, reducing poverty and strengthening governance.

Pakistan entered the IMF programme in 2019, but only half the funds have been disbursed to date as Islamabad has struggled to keep targets on track.

The last disbursement was in February and the next tranche was to follow a review in March, but the government of ousted prime minister Imran Khan introduced costly fuel price caps, which threw fiscal targets and the programme off track.

The new coalition government has removed the price caps, with petrol and diesel prices going up by as much as 66 per cent and 92 per cent over a month. 

(With PTI inputs)
 

Tags

International Pakistan International Monetary Fund (IMF) Loan Facility USD Economy Shehbaz Sharif Pakistan PM Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Party (PTI)
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

ENG Vs IND, 1st ODI: India Eye Winning Start

ENG Vs IND, 1st ODI: India Eye Winning Start

Union minister Rejects TMC's Allegation Of 'Non-Release' Of MGNREGA Funds

Union minister Rejects TMC's Allegation Of 'Non-Release' Of MGNREGA Funds