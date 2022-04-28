IED Found Along Highway In Jammu, Defused

An improvised explosive device (IED), planted along a highway on the outskirts of Jammu by suspected terrorists, was detected and defused on Thursday, officials said.

A police team reached the spot following information regarding a suspicious object found alongside the highway in the Sidhra area.

A police spokesperson said an explosive device was found there. The site was cordoned off and the device was destroyed through a controlled mechanism by the bomb squad.

An investigation into the matter was underway, the spokesperson said.

The recovery of the IED came days after two Pakistani terrorists of the Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) were killed in an encounter with security forces in Jalalabad on the outskirts of Jammu on Friday. A CISF officer was killed and nine security personnel were injured in the gunfight.

On Sunday, a powerful blast took place creating a big crater in Bishnah, about 17 km from Palli where Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended an event on that day.