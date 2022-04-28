Thursday, Apr 28, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home International

IED Found Along Highway In Jammu, Defused

The site was cordoned off and an investigation into the matter was underway, the spokesperson said.

IED Found Along Highway In Jammu, Defused
Representational Image PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 28 Apr 2022 5:15 pm

An improvised explosive device (IED), planted along a highway on the outskirts of Jammu by suspected terrorists, was detected and defused on Thursday, officials said.

A police team reached the spot following information regarding a suspicious object found alongside the highway in the Sidhra area.

Related stories

Bangladesh: Hindu, Muslim Promote Communal Harmony; Donate Land For Mosque, Crematorium Respectively

AAP Stages Protests Against Price Rise During PM Modi's Assam Visit

Left Parties Stage Protest, Say Anti-Encroachment Drives In Delhi Creating Environment Of Hate

A police spokesperson said an explosive device was found there. The site was cordoned off and the device was destroyed through a controlled mechanism by the bomb squad.

An investigation into the matter was underway, the spokesperson said.

The recovery of the IED came days after two Pakistani terrorists of the Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) were killed in an encounter with security forces in Jalalabad on the outskirts of Jammu on Friday. A CISF officer was killed and nine security personnel were injured in the gunfight.

On Sunday, a powerful blast took place creating a big crater in Bishnah, about 17 km from Palli where Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended an event on that day. 

Tags

International National Jammu And Kashmir Jammu And Kashmir Police IED Attack IED Expert Improvised Explosive Device (IED) Bomb Disposal Squads Pathankot-Jammu Highway Jammu
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Gangubai's Daughter On Alia Bhatt Film: 'My Mother Was A Respected Woman'

Gangubai's Daughter On Alia Bhatt Film: 'My Mother Was A Respected Woman'

Gangubai Kathiawadi: Why Kamathipura's Matriarch Is In The News Again

Gangubai Kathiawadi: Why Kamathipura's Matriarch Is In The News Again