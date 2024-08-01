Hamas Military Chief Mohammed Deif Killed In July Strike, Confirms Israel

"The IDF and the Shin Bet announce that in a joint operation by the IDF and the Shin Bet, on July 13, 2024, fighter jets attacked the Khan Yunis area and now, after an intelligence check, it can be confirmed that the attack killed Muhammad Daf, the commander of the military arm and several Two in the terrorist organization Hamas in Gaza, which planned and carried out the murderous massacre on October 7," reads an official statement from the IDF.