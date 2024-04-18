Karl-Erivan Haub, a German American billionaire, was presumed dead in April 2018 after he was went missing in the Swiss Alps. Six years after his so-called death, the billionaire has been traced to Moscow and is reportedly alive.
Haub was presumed dead in 2018 after he went missing. In 2021, a German Court declared him legally dead. At the time, Haub left behind his wife, two children and a giant retail company Tengelmann Group. His brother had also testified in court that there was no indication that the billionaire was alive.
However, as per a report by German Broadcaster RTL, the billionaire has been spotted in Moscow and is rumoured to be living with his mistress.
RTL has reported that the billionaire is alive and well and living in Moscow with a woman named Veronika Ermilova.
Haub's younger brother Christian is now subject to another investigation by the prosecutor's office for making false statements under oath.
The German report further states that Haub, who is now 64 years old, allegedly called Veronika's phone 13 times, three days before he went missing in the Alps.
As per the broadcaster, these calls were long and lasted over an hour - paving way for the suspicions that he was plotting to fake his death.
The investigative report also stated that Veronika, who is allegedly Haub's mistress, ran an "inconspicuous" event agency in St Petersburg which organised skiing, hiking and climbing events. Veronika is also suspected of being an agency for the Russian FSB security services.