The PTI challenged the ruling in the top court, but the country's Supreme Court rejected its attempt to retain the symbol.

Michael Kugelman, the director of the South Asia Institute at Washington's Wilson Center tweeted about it saying, "PTI leaders jailed. PTI electoral candidates' nomination papers denied. PTI online rallies/fundraisers blocked…PTI denied [the] use of [the] election symbol. This is brazen, not subtle, pre-polls rigging," Kugelman said on X.

However, the PTI has been saying despite being stripped of its iconic bat symbol, its candidates, who are contesting as independents, using individual symbols, would be able to win the polls.