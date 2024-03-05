France Becomes First Country To Make Abortion A Constitutional Right

French lawmakers celebrate after they approved a bill that will enshrine a woman’s right to an abortion in France's constitution, at the Palace of Versailles, Monday, March 4, 2024 in Versailles, west of Paris Photo: AP

French lawmakers celebrate after they approved a bill that will enshrine a woman’s right to an abortion in France's constitution, at the Palace of Versailles, Monday, March 4, 2024 in Versailles, west of Paris Photo: AP