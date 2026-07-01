Four Indian Americans Named to Carnegie's 2026 Great Immigrants, Great Americans List

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Outlook News Desk
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The 2026 class honours 25 naturalised US citizens from 21 countries for their contributions to American society and was announced ahead of the United States' 250th Independence Day celebrations.

Nikesh Arora
Nikesh Arora
Summary of this article

  • Nikesh Arora, Mahzarin Banaji, Dr Sanjiv Chopra and Reshma Kewalramani were named to the Carnegie Corporation of New York's 2026 Great Immigrants, Great Americans list.

  • The recognition adds to a growing list of Indian-origin recipients, including Abhijit Banerjee, Ashish Jha, Gita Gopinath, Vivek Murthy, Shantanu Narayen and Sundar Pichai.

Four Indian Americans, including cybersecurity executive Nikesh Arora and Harvard University professor Mahzarin Banaji, have been named to the Carnegie Corporation of New York's 2026 Great Immigrants, Great Americans list, recognising the contributions of naturalised US citizens.

Also honoured this year are Harvard Medical School professor Dr Sanjiv Chopra and Vertex Pharmaceuticals President and CEO Reshma Kewalramani.

The 2026 class includes 25 naturalised American citizens from 21 countries and was announced ahead of the United States' 250th Independence Day celebrations. The annual Great Immigrants, Great Americans campaign recognises immigrants for their contributions to American society.

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By Outlook News Desk

Arora, chairman and CEO of Palo Alto Networks, was born in Uttar Pradesh. Banaji, who was born in Hyderabad, is a social psychologist at Harvard University known for her pioneering research on implicit bias.

Chopra, who was born in New Delhi, is an internationally recognised liver disease specialist and educator at Harvard Medical School, while Mumbai-born Kewalramani leads Vertex Pharmaceuticals as its president and chief executive.

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Last year, Indian-origin civil rights advocate Manjusha P. Kulkarni and Yale University astrophysicist Priyamvada Natarajan were among those honoured.

Previous Indian-origin recipients of the recognition include Nobel laureate Abhijit Banerjee, public health expert Ashish Kumar Jha, economist Gita Gopinath, NASA scientist Kamlesh Lulla, former US Surgeon General Vivek Murthy, Adobe CEO Shantanu Narayen and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai.

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