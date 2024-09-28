FDA Approves First New Schizophrenia Drug In 30 Years: Cobenfy Offers Hope With Fewer Side Effects | Details

Bristol Myers Squibb (BMS) expects Cobenfy to be available in the U.S. by late October. In terms of cost, Bristol Myers Squibb estimates the wholesale price for a month’s supply of Cobenfy will be $1,850. However, the actual cost for patients may be lower depending on their insurance coverage. The company estimates that 80% of people with schizophrenia in the U.S. have coverage through Medicare or Medicaid, potentially making the treatment more accessible to a broader range of patients.