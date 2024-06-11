International

EU Parliamentary Results Reflect The New Reality

The mainstreaming of the far right political outfits is gathering steam in Europe and will turn many of the old liberal policies

Associated Press
A man walks through a hallway during a voting night event at the European Parliament in Brussels Photo: Associated Press
info_icon

The European Parliamentary elections have not thrown up many surprises. It was well known that the far-right representation in the European Parliament would increase substantially, yet the centre-right has been able to hold its own.

The far-right in Europe has been on the rise after years of being relegated to the fringes of politics, they are now coming into their own. Hungary, Italy, Slovakia, Croatia and the Czech Republic have hard line right parties in government. In the Netherlands, Geert Wilders the anti-Islamic firebrand’s political outfit is on the verge of sharing power. In Sweden the survival of the government depends on the support of the right wing members of parliament.

The EU parliamentary elections was expected to mirror this change. Mainstreaming of the far right has gathered speed in most of Europe. Back in the day, Marine Le Penn’s father and the patriarch of the far right was not able to get a single member of the party elected. Today the same party is a threat to President Macron.

Europe’s two big powers, France and Germany have seen tectonic shifts to the far right. Marine Le Penn’s National Rally has trounced President Emmanuel Macron’s Renaissance candidates in the European elections securing 30 per cent of the votes. There was a time when Marine’s father Macron has called for snap elections. Though German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has also been hit by both the Conservatives and the far-right and is under pressure to call for a fresh mandate, he has resisted it so far. Germany’s Christian Democratic Union has scored in the European elections with an impressive 30 per cent of vote share. The far-right Alternative for Germany(AFD) was second with 15.9 per cent of the votes and Scholz’s social democratic was third with 13.9 per cent of the votes.

What will this mean for Europe and the world ?

Islamophobia will be on the rise. It will be fortress Europe. The tough anti-immigrant policies already in place will get even more stringent many more incidents of drowning of desperate people in the Mediterranean waters are likely to take place. EU has already cut-back on sea patrols to rescue migrant boats making their way to European shores following Giorgia Meloni's victory in Italy. She vetoed the proposal. So for refugees and migrants coming into Europe it will be tough.

For many of the hard right parties of Europe climate change is a myth. So there will be a push back against green policies, and reluctance to act against the measures adopted to mitigate the climate change. The European Green Deal approved in 2020 is now at risk. The set of policy initiatives by the European Commission was to ensure that the EU becomes climate neutral by 2050. Europe’s Green party representation has gone down in the new parliament.

Representational Image | - Social Media
Bulgarians Cast Ballots For A New Parliament And In European Union Elections

BY Associated Press

Many of the right wing parties are also against gays and lesbians. The LGBT community will not be thrilled with the results. The anti-abortion lobby will also be active. These parties are committed to upholding Christian values, and abortion is a big NO. Liberal values as a whole will suffer and EU legislations on issues of democracy and human rights will be on the back burner. The EU nations have till now been strong on human rights priding itself on setting the agenda on values of freedom and respect for every individual. Whether the EU will be forced to abandon its long tradition of holding up liberal values remains uncertain, as the centrist block remains intact in Brussels.

A Europe dominated by the far right will be more inward looking, protectionist and will tighten its immigration policies. One can expect a tightening of policies vis a vis China but this change in its political characteristic will not affect EUs relationship with the rest of the world especially India, says Anil Wadhwa India’s former ambassador to Italy.

While India may not be affected the US will not be happy with the new EU set up. Several members of the EU are decidedly pro-Russian and don’t regard Vladimir Putin as a monster. Many politicians from the right are unhappy at the stoppage of gas from Russia. They want the Ukraine war to end, and for Europe to do a deal with Putin to restore Russian gas.

"On refugees EU will get even tougher. On Russia in the context of Ukraine EU will find it difficult to be tougher with Russia. On climate change, EU will be less active. Over all, a more inward looking and rather fragmented EU deserving less the title EU,’’ says retired ambassador KP Fabian.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Breaking News LIVE, June 11 Updates: Major Power Outage In Delhi Due To Fire At Power Grid; Malawi VP Dead In Plane Crash
  2. Monsoon Arrives In Gujarat Four Days Early This Year
  3. Sangli Man Booked For Duping Investors Of Rs 90.5 Lakh In Cryptocurrency Fraud
  4. Oxford University To Return Stolen 500-Year-Old Bronze Idol To India
  5. Delhi: Massive Electricity Outage After Fire Erupts At Power Grid In Uttar Pradesh
Entertainment News
  1. 'The Good Half' Trailer Review: Nick Jonas Deals With Grief And Healing In This Poignant Drama
  2. Anurag Kashyap Reacts To Abhay Deol's Accusations About Glorifying The Protagonist Of 'Dev D'
  3. Taylor Swift Will Not Be Starring In MCU's 'Deadpool And Wolverine'? Here's What We Know
  4. From Trekking To Scuba Diving, Rakul Preet Singh-Jackky Bhagnani Share Highlights From Their Fun-Filled Fiji Vacation
  5. Anurag Kashyap Reveals The Real Reason Behind Why He Supports 'Animal' Director Sandeep Reddy Vanga
Sports News
  1. Netherlands At UEFA Euro 2024: Frenkie De Jong 'Sad And Disappointed' To Miss Out On European Championships
  2. Football Transfer: Colombia's Luis Diaz 'Happy' At Liverpool Amidst Speculation Over Future
  3. International Sports News Today LIVE: India Take On Qatar In FIFA WC 2026 Qualifier
  4. Former Liverpool, Chelsea Forward Fernando Torres Named As New Atletico Madrid B Team Head Coach
  5. India Vs United States, T20 World Cup Match 25 Prediction: Who Will Win, Weather Report, Pitch - All You Need To Know
World News
  1. Active Iceland Volcano In Stunning Pictures
  2. Malawi Vice President Saulos Chilima, 9 Others Die In Plane Crash
  3. Competitors, Some In Barbie Costumes, Arrive For Hong Kong Dragon Boat Festival
  4. Italy Set To Host 50th G7 Summit On June 13; PM Modi, Saudi's MBS And More To Attend | Details
  5. Elon Musk Criticises Apple-Open AI Deal, Shares Iconic Indian Meme
Latest Stories
  1. 'Kota Factory 3' Trailer Review: Jitendra Kumar And Tillotama Shome Unite To Reinvigorate Students For The Biggest Exam
  2. Paris Olympic Games 2024: Indian Rifle And Pistol Shooting Squad Announced - Check Full List
  3. Kannada Actor Darshan Detained For Alleged Involvement In Murder Case
  4. Multi-Drug Resistant 'Superbug' On Space Station Sparks Health Concerns For Sunita Williams, Other Astronauts
  5. Meena Kumari's Stepson Slams Sharmin Segal For Comparing Her Performance In 'Heeramandi' With 'Pakeezah'
  6. International Sports News Today LIVE: India Take On Qatar In FIFA WC 2026 Qualifier
  7. Apple Introduces 'Apple Intelligence': Your iPhone and Mac Just Got Smarter! Here's How
  8. Breaking News LIVE, June 11 Updates: Major Power Outage In Delhi Due To Fire At Power Grid; Malawi VP Dead In Plane Crash