Disappeared American Mountaineer's Well-Preserved Body Found After 22 Years In Peru

According to Peruvian police, the mountaineer's remains were exposed by ice melt on the Cordillera Blanca range of the Andes. The freezing cold temperature of the snowy peaks such as Huascaran and Cashan played a key role in preserving Stampfl's body, as well as his clothes, harness and boots.

Owing to a climate-change-induced melting of ice, a well-preserved body of an American mountaineer, who reportedly disappeared 22 years ago while climbing a snowy peak in Peru, has been discovered, police said Monday.

As per media reports, the American mountaineer William Stampfl has been missing since June 2002 when an avalanche buried his climbing party on the mountain Huascaran, which stands more than 6,700 meters (22,000 feet) high.

Police identified him from his passport that was found among his possessions.

Before this,development, the body of an Israeli hiker was found there in May nearly a month after he disappeared. And last month, an experienced Italian mountaineer was found dead after he fell while trying to scale another Andean peak.

