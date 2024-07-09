International

Disappeared American Mountaineer's Well-Preserved Body Found After 22 Years In Peru

According to Peruvian police, the mountaineer's remains were exposed by ice melt on the Cordillera Blanca range of the Andes. The freezing cold temperature of the snowy peaks such as Huascaran and Cashan played a key role in preserving Stampfl's body, as well as his clothes, harness and boots.