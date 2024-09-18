International

COVID-19: Fresh Scare Over New Variant XEC In 27 Countries| All You Need To Know

The new Covid-19 variant XEC, a sublineage of the Omicron variant, is a recombinant strain derived from the sub-variants KS.1.1 and KP.3.3. According to the experts, the variant carries genetic mutations responsible for enhanced transmissibility.

Representational Image
Representational Image Photo: X/@BitmexXRP
info_icon

After a considerable pause, the much dreaded COVID-19 scare is further resurfacing across countries in Europe and the United States with a newly discovered variant of the coronavirus called the XEC.

The spreading, as per reports, is particularly gaining momentum in several European countries including the United Kingdom, Denmark, Germany, Netherlands, Poland and others. First discovered in Germany in June, 500 samples of the new variant has been collected from 27 countries as of now, reported The Independent.

COVID-19 Is Affecting your Eyes? Are you Taking Care? - null
COVID-19 Is Affecting your Eyes? Are you Taking Care?

BY Outlook Web Desk

XEC: The new Covid-19 threat

The new Covid-19 variant XEC, a sublineage of the Omicron variant, is a recombinant strain derived from the sub-variants KS.1.1 and KP.3.3. According to the experts, the variant carries genetic mutations responsible for enhanced transmissibility.

Further sub-categorisation by virologists suggests that the KS.1.1 is a FLiRT variant while the KP.3.3 is a type of FLuQE variant which is more efficient in binding to human cells owing to the mutation of amino acid glutamine to gluatmic acid in the spike protein, Q493E. The FLuQE (KP.3) is also a direct descendant of the FLiRT variant

Covid-19: 'Super Immunity' Might Save India From Omicron But Here's The Catch - null
Covid-19: 'Super Immunity' Might Save India From Omicron But Here's The Catch

BY Rakhi Bose

According to Covid data analyst Mike Honey,"Recombinant variant XEC is continuing to spread, and looks a likely next challenger against the now-dominant DeFLuQE variants (KP.3.1.1.). Here are the leading countries reporting XEC. Strong growth in Denmark and Germany (16-17%), also the UK and Netherlands (11-13%)."

Omicron: Why WHO Skipped 'Xi' While Naming New Covid-19 Variant - null
Omicron: Why WHO Skipped 'Xi' While Naming New Covid-19 Variant

BY Jheelum Basu

What are the symptoms?

The symptoms caused by the newly discovered XEC variant are highly similar to those observed in previous Covid variants, including fever, sore throat, cough, loss of smell, loss of appetite, and body aches. The symptoms these common are often mistaken as cold or flu.

However, in some cases, stronger symptoms can be observed including shortness of breath, muscle aches, headaches, congestion, nausea, vomiting, and diarrhoea.

Taking cognisance of the rapid spreading of the new variant, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has urged people to maintain good hygiene and take steps to improve air quality as preventative measures.

Omicron | Should India Be Considering Booster Shots? What Experts Think - null
Omicron | Should India Be Considering Booster Shots? What Experts Think

BY Rakhi Bose

Is the Covid vaccine effective?

According to the experts, vaccines and booster shots still can act as a crucial defence against the new Omicron sublineage despite the fact that XEC has a slight advantage in transmission due to its genetic mutation.

While CDC has recommended the updated 2024-2025 Covid-19 vaccine for individuals aged six months and older, UK's National Health Service has also offered free booster shots for those who are more susceptible.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. India Vs Bangladesh Prediction, 1st Test: Who Will Win, Head-To-Head Record, Pitch - All You Need To Know
  2. India Vs Bangladesh, 1st Test: Three Key Player Battles To Look Out For
  3. Virat Kohli, Gautam Gambhir Open Up On Delhi Days, Altercations And Love For Test Cricket
  4. England Vs Australia, 1st ODI Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch ENG Vs AUS On TV And Online
  5. IPL 2025: Ricky Ponting Named Punjab Kings Head Coach After Leaving Delhi Capitals
Football News
  1. Adrien Rabiot: Former Juventus Star Seals Ligue 1 Return With Marseille Transfer
  2. '...In Team's Best Interest': Roma Issue Statement Confirming De Rossi Sacking
  3. Bayern Munich 9-2 Dinamo Zagreb, Champions League: Kompany Tempers Expectations After Win
  4. Real Madrid 3-1 Stuttgart, Champions League: Ancelotti Lauds 'Unique' Endrick
  5. AS Roma Fire Coach Daniele De Rossi After Four Winless Serie A Matches
Tennis News
  1. Davis Cup: AITA Suggests India Ace Sumit Nagal Might Have Deliberately Missed Sweden Clash
  2. Korea Open: Emma Raducanu Passes Peyton Stearns Test To Enter Round Of 16
  3. Billie Jean King Cup: Emma Raducanu Named In Great Britain Team
  4. Davis Cup: Canada Dump Great Britain Out As Shapovalov, Auger Aliassime Win
  5. Novak Djokovic Says He's 'Not Chasing' ATP Finals Appearance, Rankings
Hockey News
  1. Harmanpreet Singh Credits Team Spirit For India’s Historic Fifth Asian Champions Trophy Win
  2. IND Vs CHN, Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2024 Final: History, Previous Title Winners
  3. India Vs China Final, Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2024 Highlights: Harmanpreet And Co. Defend Their Title With A 1-0 Victory
  4. IND Vs CHN, Asian Champions Trophy Final: India Embellish Olympic Bronze With Fifth Title
  5. Pakistan Vs South Korea, Asian Champions Trophy Hockey Highlights: PAK Secure Well-Deserved 3rd Place With 5-2 Win Over KOR

Trending Stories

National News
  1. RG Kar Case: CBI Investigation Reveals Possible Cover-Up By Police Officials, Court Extends Ghosh And Mondal's Custody
  2. Chandrayaan 4: Cabinet Okays New Moon Mission With Focus On Safety Of Astronauts
  3. One Nation, One Election Cleared: What Did The Kovind Committee Recommend?
  4. Day In Pics: September 18 2024
  5. One Nation One Election Cleared By Union Cabinet
Entertainment News
  1. Sector 36 Review: Vikrant Massey-Deepak Dobriyal Thriller Lacks Sting And Empathy
  2. Vidya Balan Gracefully Captures The Essence Of Legendary Vocalist M.S. Subbulakshmi In Photographic Tribute
  3. How an All-Night Theatre Performance in Kolkata Protested Against the Horrific RG Kar Incident
  4. 76th Primetime Emmy Awards: Anna Sawai, Jessica Gunning, Selena Gomez And Others Dazzle At The Prestigious Event
  5. The Buckingham Murders Review: Kareena Kapoor Is Overburdened In Tedious, Unfocused Police Procedural
US News
  1. Trump Says He Will Meet PM Modi During His US Visit Next Week
  2. 12 Hours, Food And A Rifle: Suspect's Planning In Trump's 2nd Assassination Attempt
  3. Another Assassination Attempt On Donald Trump In Florida, Suspected Shooter Ryan Routh Detained| Details
  4. SpaceX And Polaris Dawn Crew Complete Historic First Commercial Spacewalk, Raises Treaty Concerns | Explained
  5. Trump Says No To Third Presidential Debate, Harris Calls For Another Round: 'We Owe It To The Voters'
World News
  1. Myanmar Floods: Damaged Roads, Broken Bridges & Relief Camps
  2. Instagram Introduces 'Teen Accounts' To Protect Minors Online | Privacy Feature Explained
  3. Hundreds Of Handheld Pagers Explode Together In Lebanon, 9 Dead
  4. Iconic Food Storage Brand Tupperware Files For Bankruptcy In The US | Here's Why
  5. ‘Israel Will Get Fair Punishment’: Hezbollah Vows To Retaliate, Manufacturer Denies Responsibility
Latest Stories
  1. Who Is Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, What Did He Say On Muslims In India
  2. From Aries To Pisces: How Each Zodiac Sign Values Family And Relationships In Life?
  3. J&K Phase 1 Voting: 24 Seats, 219 Candidates In Fray In First Poll Since 2014; Voter Turnout 50.65% Till 3 PM
  4. J&K Poll Players | Altaf Bukhari: Critical Test For The New Party
  5. Daily Horoscope For Today, September 18, 2024: Read Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
  6. J&K Poll Players | M Y Tarigami: Holding The Red Fort
  7. Prize Money Parity At Women's T20 World Cup: Check Out ICC's Massive Hike For All Teams
  8. Sri Lanka Vs New Zealand, 1st Test Day 1 Live Score: SL Lose Fifth Wicket At Stroke Of Tea