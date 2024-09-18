COVID-19: Fresh Scare Over New Variant XEC In 27 Countries| All You Need To Know

After a considerable pause, the much dreaded COVID-19 scare is further resurfacing across countries in Europe and the United States with a newly discovered variant of the coronavirus called the XEC.
The spreading, as per reports, is particularly gaining momentum in several European countries including the United Kingdom, Denmark, Germany, Netherlands, Poland and others. First discovered in Germany in June, 500 samples of the new variant has been collected from 27 countries as of now, reported The Independent.
XEC: The new Covid-19 threat
The new Covid-19 variant XEC, a sublineage of the Omicron variant, is a recombinant strain derived from the sub-variants KS.1.1 and KP.3.3. According to the experts, the variant carries genetic mutations responsible for enhanced transmissibility.
Further sub-categorisation by virologists suggests that the KS.1.1 is a FLiRT variant while the KP.3.3 is a type of FLuQE variant which is more efficient in binding to human cells owing to the mutation of amino acid glutamine to gluatmic acid in the spike protein, Q493E. The FLuQE (KP.3) is also a direct descendant of the FLiRT variant
According to Covid data analyst Mike Honey,"Recombinant variant XEC is continuing to spread, and looks a likely next challenger against the now-dominant DeFLuQE variants (KP.3.1.1.). Here are the leading countries reporting XEC. Strong growth in Denmark and Germany (16-17%), also the UK and Netherlands (11-13%)."
What are the symptoms?
The symptoms caused by the newly discovered XEC variant are highly similar to those observed in previous Covid variants, including fever, sore throat, cough, loss of smell, loss of appetite, and body aches. The symptoms these common are often mistaken as cold or flu.
However, in some cases, stronger symptoms can be observed including shortness of breath, muscle aches, headaches, congestion, nausea, vomiting, and diarrhoea.
Taking cognisance of the rapid spreading of the new variant, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has urged people to maintain good hygiene and take steps to improve air quality as preventative measures.
Is the Covid vaccine effective?
According to the experts, vaccines and booster shots still can act as a crucial defence against the new Omicron sublineage despite the fact that XEC has a slight advantage in transmission due to its genetic mutation.
While CDC has recommended the updated 2024-2025 Covid-19 vaccine for individuals aged six months and older, UK's National Health Service has also offered free booster shots for those who are more susceptible.