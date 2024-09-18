COVID-19: Fresh Scare Over New Variant XEC In 27 Countries| All You Need To Know

Further sub-categorisation by virologists suggests that the KS.1.1 is a FLiRT variant while the KP.3.3 is a type of FLuQE variant which is more efficient in binding to human cells owing to the mutation of amino acid glutamine to gluatmic acid in the spike protein, Q493E. The FLuQE (KP.3) is also a direct descendant of the FLiRT variant