International

Chicago: Police Dismantle Pro-Palestinian Encampment At DePaul University

Officers and workers in yellow vests cleared out tents and camping equipment at the student encampment, leaving behind yellow squares of dead or dying grass where the tents had stood. Front-loaders were being used to remove the camping equipment

AP
Bernardine Dohrn, left, and Bill Ayers, center, founders of the Weather Underground, participate in a pro-Palestinian protest at the University of Chicago Tuesday, May 7, 2024, in Chicago | Photo: AP
info_icon

Police began dismantling a pro-Palestinian encampment early Thursday at DePaul University in Chicago, hours after the school's president told students to leave the area or face arrest.

Officers and workers in yellow vests cleared out tents and camping equipment at the student encampment, leaving behind yellow squares of dead or dying grass where the tents had stood. Front-loaders were being used to remove the camping equipment.

Just across the street from where the encampment was spread across a grassy expanse of DePaul's campus known as “The Quad”, a few dozen protesters stood along a sidewalk in front of a service station, clapping their hands in unison as an apparent protest leader paced back and forth before them, speaking into a bullhorn.

The move to clear the campus comes less than a week after the school's president said public safety was at risk.

The university on Saturday said it had reached an “impasse” with the school's protesters, leaving the future of their encampment on the Chicago campus unclear. Most of DePaul's commencement ceremonies will be held the June 15-16 weekend.

In a statement then, DePaul President Robert Manuel and Provost Salma Ghanem said they believe that students intended to protest peacefully, but “the responses to the encampment have inadvertently created public safety issues that put our community at risk”.

Efforts to resolve the differences with DePaul Divestment Coalition over the past 17 days were unsuccessful, Manuel said in a statement sent to students, faculty and staff Thursday morning.

“Our Office of Public Safety and Chicago Police are now disassembling the encampment,” he said. “Every person currently in the encampment will be given the opportunity to leave peacefully and without being arrested.”

He said that since the encampment began, “the situation has steadily escalated with physical altercations, credible threats of violence from people not associated with our community.”

Students at many college campuses this spring set up similar encampments, calling for their schools to cut ties with Israel and businesses that support it, to protest lsrael's actions in the war with Hamas. The protests began as schools were winding up their spring semesters and are now holding graduation ceremonies.

Tensions at DePaul flared the previous weekend when counterprotesters showed up to the campus in the city's Lincoln Park neighbourhood and prompted Chicago police to intervene.

The student-led DePaul Divestment Coalition, who are calling on the university to divest from Israel, set up the encampment April 30. The group alleged university officials walked away from talks and tried to force students into signing an agreement, according to a student statement late Saturday.

“I don't want my tuition money to be invested in my family's suffering,” Henna Ayesh, a Palestinian student at DePaul and Coalition member, said in the statement.

DePaul is on the city's North Side. Last week, police removed a similar encampment at the University of Chicago on the city's South Side.

The Associated Press has recorded at least 77 incidents since April 18 where arrests were made at campus protests across the US. About 2,900 people have been arrested on the campuses of 58 colleges and universities. The figures are based on AP reporting and statements from universities and law enforcement agencies. (

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. 'Can't Arrest If....': In Landmark Ruling, SC Curtails ED's Power To Arrest Under PMLA | Judgment Details
  2. JD(S) Leader HD Revanna Granted Interim Bail In Kidnapping Case
  3. YSRCP Will Win More Seats Than It Won In 2019: Jagan Mohan Reddy
  4. 2 Killed, 25 Injured In Boiler Blast In Haryana's Sonipat; Probe On
  5. Strict Action Should Be Taken Against Person Involved In 'Assault' On Maliwal: Ragini Nayak
Entertainment News
  1. Sanya Malhotra Exudes Elegance In Golden Lehenga, Ethnic Jewellery, & Winged Eyeliner
  2. Post-Production Work Of Nitesh Tiwari's ‘Ramayana’ To Span More Than 600 Days? Here’s What We Know
  3. Watch: 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' Fame Jheel Mehta Goes On Her Knees And Proposes To Her Boyfriend
  4. ‘Ishq Vishk Rebound’ Teaser Review: Rohit Saraf, Pashmina Roshan, Jibraan Khan, Naila Grewal Start Pyaar Ka Second Round
  5. Music Composer Anirudh Ravichander Roped In For Shah Rukh Khan-Suhana Khan Starrer 'King'? Here's What We Know
Sports News
  1. SRH Vs GT, IPL 2024 Live Updates: Rain Delays Toss At Hyderabad
  2. Premier League Season Finale Preview: Man City Chase History; Jurgen Klopp Bids Farewell
  3. Today's Sports News LIVE: Sunil Chhetri Announces Retirement; Satwik-Chirag Advance To Thailand Open Quarters
  4. UEFA Euro 2024: Nagelsmann Names Germany's Provisional Squad - Check Who's In, Who's Out
  5. ICC T20 Rankings: Wanindu Hasaranga Joins Shakib Al Hasan As World's Top All-Rounder
World News
  1. Chicago: Police Dismantle Pro-Palestinian Encampment At DePaul University
  2. Sun Shoots Out Biggest Solar Flare In Almost 2 Decades
  3. Savannah Gankiewicz Takes Crown As New Miss USA Amid Controversy, Miss Teen USA Role Still Vacant
  4. ‘Lone Wolf’ Who Attacked PM Robert Fico Didn’t Belong To Any political Party: Slovakia Interior Minister
  5. Fourth-Grade Student Commits Suicide Due To Constant Bullying, Parents Blame School For Not Taking Action After Multiple Complaints
Latest Stories
  1. 14 People Given Indian Citizenship As Govt Issues 1st Set Of CAA Certificates
  2. Stand-Up Comedian Karthik Kumar Reacts To Ex-Wife Suchitra’s 'Gay' Claims: I Wouldn't Be Ashamed
  3. 'Double iSmart' Teaser Review: Ram Pothineni-Sanjay Dutt Raise The Stakes In This Sci-Fi Action Comedy
  4. Cannes 2024: 'TMKOC' Fame Deepti Sadhwani Turns Heads In An Orange Gown With 'Record-Breaking Longest Trail'
  5. IPL 2024 Playoffs: How Delhi Capitals Can Still Qualify For Knockouts -Scenarios Explained
  6. 'Panchayat 3' Trailer Review: Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta, Raghubir Yadav Get Embroiled In Bigger Problems As Politics And Rivalry Take Over Phulera
  7. Lok Sabha Elections 2024: PM Modi Terms Congress-Shiv Sena Tie-Up 'Partnership Of Sin'; Comedian Shyam Rangeela's Nomination Cancelled From Varanasi
  8. Sports Highlights May 15, 2025: Neeraj Chopra Wins Gold In Javelin Throw Event In Federation Cup