Britain's King Charles III Returns To Public Duties With Cancer Centre Visit

The 75-year-old monarch, still undergoing treatment which Buckingham Palace earlier said has been rated as “very encouraging” by his medical team, was also named Cancer Research UK's new patron as he joined wife Queen Camilla at the Macmillan Cancer Centre at University College Hospital. Smiling and cheerful Charles and Camilla spoke to staff and patients at the centre where the King was overheard saying it was important to get enough people diagnosed early.