International

Britain's King Charles III Returns To Public Duties With Cancer Centre Visit

The 75-year-old monarch, still undergoing treatment which Buckingham Palace earlier said has been rated as “very encouraging” by his medical team, was also named Cancer Research UK's new patron as he joined wife Queen Camilla at the Macmillan Cancer Centre at University College Hospital.

Advertisement

AP
Britain’s King Charles III was diagnosed with cancer earlier this year Photo: AP
info_icon

Britain’s King Charles III, who was diagnosed with cancer earlier this year, on Tuesday resumed his public-facing duties with a planned visit to a cancer centre in London where he held hands with a number of patients.

The 75-year-old monarch, still undergoing treatment which Buckingham Palace earlier said has been rated as “very encouraging” by his medical team, was also named Cancer Research UK's new patron as he joined wife Queen Camilla at the Macmillan Cancer Centre at University College Hospital. Smiling and cheerful Charles and Camilla spoke to staff and patients at the centre where the King was overheard saying it was important to get enough people diagnosed early.

Advertisement

UK's King Charles III. - AP
UK's King Charles III Diagnosed with Cancer: Buckingham Palace

BY Outlook Web Desk

“This visit will be the first in a number of external engagements His Majesty will undertake in the weeks ahead,” Buckingham Palace has said.

“His Majesty’s treatment programme will continue, but doctors are sufficiently pleased with the progress made so far that the King is now able to resume a number of public-facing duties. Forthcoming engagements will be adapted where necessary to minimise any risks to His Majesty’s continued recovery,” the palace said.

The royals also handed out presents to children and received some flowers in return. The King, who is also patron of Macmillan Cancer Support, said he was "much better” when people shouted out to ask how he was feeling.

Advertisement

The royal couple were introduced to clinicians to hear more about all the new technology at the hospital, including CT scanners which are being used to help with the early detection of cancer.

The King met Cancer Research UK’s chief clinician, Professor Charlie Swanton, who has led a project called TRACERx – a collaboration with 250 researchers and clinicians based at 19 centres across the UK, to investigate how lung cancer evolves.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. Richa Chadha Reacts To Rekha Kissing Her Baby Bump At 'Heeramandi' Premiere: Overwhelmed, Speechless
  2. Nepal Vs West Indies 'A' 3rd T20 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch In India
  3. Google Layoffs: Python Team Cut Signals Globalization Strategy Shift, Sparks Concerns
  4. Taylor Swift Breaks Record: Dominates Top 14 On Billboard Hot 100, Ranks All Tracks From 'The Tortured Poets Department' Album Taking The Total To 32 Songs On Chart!
  5. ‘TMKOC’ Actor Samay Shah Recalls Last Conversation With Gurucharan Singh 'Sodhi', Refutes Depression Rumours
  6. Comparative Analysis: How 2024 Lok Sabha Election Voter Turnout So Far Has Declined from 2019
  7. India's Team Selection For T20 World Cup LIVE: Squad Announced; Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya Included
  8. Elections 2024 LIVE: 'Won't Let Reservation Meant For Dalits, SC/STs Go To Muslims...' Says PM Modi