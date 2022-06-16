Brazil Official: Police Find Human Remains In Amazon Search

Atalaia Do Norte, Jun 16 (AP) Brazil's justice minister said Wednesday that police reported finding human remains in the Amazon area where an Indigenous expert and British journalist disappeared more than a week ago.



Justice Minister Anderson Torres said the remains had not been identified.



Writing on Twitter, he said: “I have just been informed by the federal police that human remains have been found at the place where there digging was being made.' Those will be submitted to forensics.”



No further details were immediately available, but federal police scheduled a news conference.