Thursday, Jun 16, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home International

Brazil Official: Police Find Human Remains In Amazon Search

Brazil's Judicial Minister has reported that the police has found human remains in the Amazon where a British Journalist had vanished a week ago.

Brazil Official: Police Find Human Remains In Amazon Search
Flickr

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 16 Jun 2022 7:44 am

Atalaia Do Norte, Jun 16 (AP) Brazil's justice minister said Wednesday that police reported finding human remains in the Amazon area where an Indigenous expert and British journalist disappeared more than a week ago.


Justice Minister Anderson Torres said the remains had not been identified.


Writing on Twitter, he said: “I have just been informed by the federal police that human remains have been found at the place where there digging was being made.' Those will be submitted to forensics.”


No further details were immediately available, but federal police scheduled a news conference.

Tags

International Justice Minister Anderson Torres Twitter Federal Police Brazil Justice Minister Human Remains The Amazon British Journalist
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Rules Or No Rules, Bureaucrats Appearing In Courts Should Wear 'Sober And Decent' Dress, Says Supreme Court

Rules Or No Rules, Bureaucrats Appearing In Courts Should Wear 'Sober And Decent' Dress, Says Supreme Court

BTS Are Going Their Separate Ways On A 'Temporary Hiatus'

BTS Are Going Their Separate Ways On A 'Temporary Hiatus'