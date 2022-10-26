Wednesday, Oct 26, 2022
Blinken To Host Diwali Reception

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will host a Diwali reception here on Wednesday, an event that the State Department said underscores religious freedom as a key foreign policy priority of the country.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken AP

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 26 Oct 2022 7:18 am

Ambassador at Large for International Religious Freedom Rashad Hussain and Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs Deputy Assistant Secretary Nancy Izzo Jackson will join Blinken at the event to be held at the State Department’s Foggy Bottom headquarters.

“This event underscores religious freedom as a key foreign policy priority of the United States. It also recognizes the importance the U.S. Government places on engaging and working with faith communities - to include Hindu, Sikh, Jain, and Buddhist communities that celebrate Diwali - across the world to advance shared interests,” the State Department said on Tuesday.

A number of Indian American community leaders have been invited to the reception.

In addition, a large number of bureaucrats, especially those serving in the State Department, are likely to attend.

President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden had on Monday hosted the biggest-ever Diwali reception at the White House. Last Friday, Vice President Kamala Harris hosted a reception with the community leaders at her Naval Observatory residence.

(Inputs from PTI)

