Biden Slams Trump; Says Democracy And Freedom Under Threat In US And World

Seeking a second term, US President Joe Biden has launched a vitriolic attack against his rival and predecessor Donald Trump and accused him of threatening democracy within the country and globally, kneeling before Russia and supporting “resentment, revenge and retribution".

Without taking the name of Trump, Biden in his final State of the Union Address to the joint session of the US Congress, identified him as his predecessor, which he mentioned as many as 13 times in his speech that lasted for over an hour.

Following Super Tuesday, decks have become clear for a rematch of 2022 in the November presidential elections. Biden, 81, who is the oldest president of the US slammed Trump, 77, Trump on several issues ranging from his recent comment on Russian President Vladimir Putin, immigration, January 6 insurrection, abortion, and gun control.

“A president, my predecessor, who failed the most basic duty. Any President owes the American people the duty to care. That is unforgivable," Biden, a Democrat, said amidst multiple standing ovations from the lawmakers.

"Now, my predecessor, a former Republican President, tells Putin, “Do whatever the hell you want". A former American President actually said that, bowing down to a Russian leader. It’s outrageous. It’s dangerous. It’s unacceptable," Biden said.