Australia to Reopen Borders on February 21

After almost two years of stringent rules and one of the strictest border restrictions across the globe, Australia is set to welcome travellers back. The country’s Prime Minister recently announced the reopening of its borders to vaccinated travellers. The borders of the country reopen on February 21.

According to reports, Prime Minister Scott said, ”If you're double vaccinated, we look forward to welcoming you back.”

The conditions for those willing to enter the country involve being fully vaccinated. The Prime Minister said those willing to enter the country when the borders fully reopen will need to provide proof of being vaccinated. And in case of unvaccinated travellers due to a medical reason, an application for travel exemption will be needed. If that is successful, they will need to quarantine at a hotel as well. Before announcing the easing of these border restrictions, some form of relief came for international students and skilled migrants in terms of entry permissions.

"It's almost two years since we took the decision to close the borders to Australia,” PM Morrison added.

Australia has had one of the most stringent border restrictions since the beginning of the pandemic. The Australian government shut its borders in March 2020 and curbed the entry of most foreign nationals into Australia. A cap was also put on the total number of arrivals in the country to keep the spread of the virus in control. Additionally, Australia’s own people could also not leave the country last year.