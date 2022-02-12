Saturday, Feb 12, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home International

Aus FM Payne Announces Maitri Initiatives Aimed At Strengthening Ties With India

She said the relationship between Australia and India had deep connections in trade and investment.

Aus FM Payne Announces Maitri Initiatives Aimed At Strengthening Ties With India
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar meets his Australian counterpart Marise Payne Image tweeted on Twitter by Dr. S. Jaishankar

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 12 Feb 2022 6:20 pm

The Australian government on Saturday announced a series of new initiatives to boost its education and cultural ties with India under the Maitri (friendship) programme. Speaking at a joint press conference with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne said her discussion with Jaishankar on issues ranging from COVID-19 response to economic recovery, maritime security, supply chain resilience and cyber threats underlined the two countries shared common interests and values, including in democracy and in the rule of law.

She said the relationship between Australia and India had deep connections in trade and investment. “I'm also proud to announce today a series of new initiatives to boost the education and cultural ties between Australia and India. The initiatives are appropriately called the Maitri meaning friendship initiatives. Under the Maitri Scholars Programme, the Australian government will provide over 11 million dollars over four years to support Indian students to study at Australia's world-leading universities,” Payne said.

“The Maitri Fellowships Programme will provide 3.5 million dollars over four years to build links between future leaders, will support mid-career Australian and Indian professionals to collaborate on strategic research initiatives,” she said after her bilateral meeting with Jaishankar and attending a crucial meeting of Quad foreign ministers here on Friday. Jaishankar said he had “positive and productive” talks with his Australian counterpart Payne.

Related stories

China's Disregard To Written Agreements Gave Birth To Current Situation At LAC: EAM Jaishankar

US Secretary Of State Antony Blinken And EAM Jaishankar Review Ties, Discuss Russia-Ukraine Crisis

EAM Jaishankar Meets His Japanese Counterpart In Australia Ahead Of Quad Meeting

“Was an opportunity to assess progress on different fronts. A very useful exchange of perspectives on our respective regions. Welcome Australia's new Maitri initiatives involving scholars, professionals and cultural talent,” he said in a tweet. “India is a key partner for Australia & we share a vision for a resilient, inclusive & open region. Today Dr S Jaishankar & I exchanged views on the strategic outlook in the Indo-Pacific & reaffirmed our commitment to promoting regional peace, stability & security,” Payne tweeted.

Noting that while the relationship between Australia and India has deep connections in trade and investment, the minister said the Australian government will also provide over 6 million Australian dollars over four years to support cultural exchanges and boost the role of the creative industries in the two countries. The Maitri programme is a strong positive for the education sector in Australia, Payne said and announced the establishment of the Australia India Infrastructure Forum.

"Like the other parts of the relationship between Australia and India, which are many and varied. I look forward to seeing the Maitre programme and the Australia India Infrastructure Forum grow in the coming years,” Payne said. 

With PTI Inputs

Tags

International Indo-Australia S Jaishankar COVID-19 Trade Investments S Jaishankar Marise Payne Melbourne Australia
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM International

Ukraine Crisis: US To Evacuate Its Embassy Amid Russian Invasion

Ukraine Crisis: US To Evacuate Its Embassy Amid Russian Invasion

Regulating Education Counsellors Acting As Agents Need Of The Hour

Spring In The Riviera

US To Evacuate Ukraine Embassy Amid Russian Invasion Fears

US Secretary Of State Antony Blinken And EAM Jaishankar Review Ties, Discuss Russia-Ukraine Crisis

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

A performer dances during the opening ceremony of the Nice Carnaval in Nice, southern France. The theme of the Carnival's 149th edition in the French Riviera city of Nice is King of Animals. A loud celebration of nature, human connection and life itself after months of lockdowns, silence, social distancing and banned public gatherings, kicks off on Friday.

Spring In The Riviera

Activists of India's right-wing Bajrang Dal burn greeting cards during a protest to against Valentine's Day celebrations in Hyderabad, India, Saturday, Feb.12, 2022. Protests by right wing groups, which say they are defending traditional Indian values from western promiscuity, have become an annual event on Valentine's Day.

Demographic, Diffident

Indian players pose with the winners trophy after their win in the third one day international cricket match against West Indies in Ahmedabad. India won the series 3-0.

IND Vs WI: India Beat West Indies By 96 Runs In Third ODI, Complete 3-0 Series Whitewash

A Ukrainian tank moves during military drills close to Kharkiv, Ukraine.

Ready For Survival

Candombe dancers perform during

Siren Of The South