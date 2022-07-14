Thursday, Jul 14, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home International

At Least 10 Killed In Northwest Pakistan As Torrential Rains Batter Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province

Official authorities have stated that at least 10 people have died during a fresh spell of torrential rains accompanied by widespread flooding in the last 24 hours in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province in northwest Pakistan.

undefined
Pakistan Monsoon Rains Photo: AP/Fareed Khan

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 14 Jul 2022 8:14 pm

At least 10 people have died during a fresh spell of torrential rains accompanied by widespread flooding in the last 24 hours in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province in northwest Pakistan, authorities said on Thursday.

Twenty houses in the province were partially damaged. At the same time, ten were destroyed entirely due to torrential rains accompanied by floods that caused roofs to collapse, killing at least 10 people, a spokesperson of the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) said.

The PDMA has been at the forefront in providing goods to people in Nowshera, Tank, Bajaur, and Swabi districts, which are the worst-hit areas in the province.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province Chief Minister Mehmood Khan has put relevant departments on high alert to deal with the natural calamity in an effective manner.

Torrential rains have also battered Pakistan’s financial capital of Karachi earlier this week, with the country’s Navy being summoned to oversee the rescue efforts.

Last week more than 60 deaths were reported in different parts of Balochistan province as eight dams burst due to flooding waters.

Related stories

Hamid Ansari Row: Did Ex-Vice Prez Invite Pakistani Journalist With ISI Links To India?

Monsoon Rains Cause Havoc In Pakistan’s Karachi

Torrential Rain In Pakistan Claims 170 Lives As Situation In Sindh And Baluchistan Worsens

Tags

International Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Relevant Department Financial Capital Of Karachi Torrential Rains Northwest Pakistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province Chief Minister Mehmood Khan Providing Goods To People In Nowshera
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Outlook-ICARE Rankings 2022: Top 23 Private Medical Colleges In India

Outlook-ICARE Rankings 2022: Top 23 Private Medical Colleges In India

CBI Arrests Seven, Including ECL Managers, In Coal Pilferage Scam

CBI Arrests Seven, Including ECL Managers, In Coal Pilferage Scam