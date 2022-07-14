At Least 10 Killed In Northwest Pakistan As Torrential Rains Batter Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province

At least 10 people have died during a fresh spell of torrential rains accompanied by widespread flooding in the last 24 hours in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province in northwest Pakistan, authorities said on Thursday.

Twenty houses in the province were partially damaged. At the same time, ten were destroyed entirely due to torrential rains accompanied by floods that caused roofs to collapse, killing at least 10 people, a spokesperson of the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) said.

The PDMA has been at the forefront in providing goods to people in Nowshera, Tank, Bajaur, and Swabi districts, which are the worst-hit areas in the province.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province Chief Minister Mehmood Khan has put relevant departments on high alert to deal with the natural calamity in an effective manner.

Torrential rains have also battered Pakistan’s financial capital of Karachi earlier this week, with the country’s Navy being summoned to oversee the rescue efforts.

Last week more than 60 deaths were reported in different parts of Balochistan province as eight dams burst due to flooding waters.