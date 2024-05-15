As Palestine Remembers 76th Year Of The 'Nakba', Death Toll in Gaza Continues To Surge With No End in Sight

A Palestinian boy is inspecting the site of an Israeli strike on a school sheltering displaced people, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, in Nuseirat refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip, on May 14, 2024. Majdi Fathi/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

A Palestinian boy is inspecting the site of an Israeli strike on a school sheltering displaced people, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, in Nuseirat refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip, on May 14, 2024. Majdi Fathi/NurPhoto via Getty Images)