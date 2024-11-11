Another Typhoon Hits Storm-Weary Philippines, Thousands Evacuated

A boy tries to sleep in his flooded house after Typhoon Yinxing, locally called Marce, blew past Buguey town, Cagayan province, northern Philippines on Friday Nov. 8, 2024. Photo: AP

