Amid Row With Canada, US Calls On India For 'Meaningful Accountability' In Pannun Assassination Probe

Amid the diplomatic row between India and Canada, the United States has called on New Delhi for "meaningful accountability" for the investigation into a foiled assassination plot against Khalistan separatist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun.
Speaking to reporters, the Deputy Spokesperson for the US State Department Vedant Patel stated that Washington "will not be fully satisfied until there is meaningful accountability resulting from that investigation."
Patel's remarks for greater accountability come a week after Spokesperson Matthew Miller stated that the US was "satisfied" with India's cooperation in the investigation.
Last week, an Indian committee went to the US to discuss the investigation and probe with American officials. Highlighting this meeting, Patel revealed "there was valuable engagement and information was exchanged between our two governments to further our respective investigations".
Former R&AW Officer Arrested In Pannun Case
Former R&AW Officer Vikash Yadav was arrested in connection to the foiled assassination attempt on Pannun. Yadav. who is currently out on bail, has been accused of being involved in the plot to kill Pannun.
In November 2023, US prosecutors charges Indian national Nikhil Gupta for his involvement in the foiled assassination plot.
Gupta was arrested in Czech Republic in June 2024 and extradited to the United States. He was then produced before a federal court in New York where he pleaded not guilty.
Despite the arrest of a former Indian official, New Delhi has denied any involvement in the plot to killing the government-designated terrorist.
US' investigation comes amid a diplomatic showdown between India and Canada over the killing of Hardeep Singh Nijjar. The tensions between New Delhi and Ottawa escalated after Indian High Commissioner Sanjay Kumar Verma has named as a "person of interest" in the Nijjar killing probe.
Following this, India and Canada downgraded their ties and expelled diplomats from both countries. The diplomats were asked to leave the respective countries by October 19.