Amazon River Tributaries Dry Up Amid Severe Drought In Brazil

Part of the Sao Raimundo that connects to the Negro River is visible amid a severe drought in Manaus, state of Amazonas, Brazil.
The Taruma Acu River is visible during a severe drought in Manaus, state of Amazonas, Brazil.
Part of the Negro River is visible amid a severe drought in Manaus, state of Amazonas, Brazil.
Part of the Sao Raimundo that connects to the Negro River is visible on Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2024, top, and at the same location on June 20, 2024, in Manaus, state of Amazonas, Brazil.
Part of the Negro River is visible in Manaus, state of Amazonas, Brazil, on Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2024, top, and the same location Wednesday, June 19, 2024.