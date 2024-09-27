International

Amazon River Tributaries Dry Up Amid Severe Drought In Brazil

Parts of the multiple rivers are now visible amid a severe drought in the state of Amazonas, in Brazil. The Amazon River -- the world's biggest by volume and which also flows through parts of Brazil, Peru, Bolivia, Ecuador, Venezuela, Guyana, French Guiana and Suriname -- has reportedly been hit severely by the drought that has seen wildfires spread across the continent.