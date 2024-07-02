Air Europa: Flight Turbulence Throws Man Into Overhead Bin, At Least 30 Injured; Emergency Landing In Brazil | WATCH

A horrible turbulence hitting an Air Europa Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner flight and forcing it to resort to an emergency landing in Brazil, injured at least 30 people on Monday. Several visuals making rounds on social media have shown that the high-intensity turbulence threw many passengers out of their seats, while one man was directly thrown into an overhead compartment.
According to the Spanish airline, the flight carrying 325 passengers was on its way to Uruguay's capital Montevideo from Madrid in Spain when the turbulence struck the aircraft.
The flight was immediately diverted to Natal airport in northeast Brazil for an emergency landing once the turbulence subsided, according to the airline.
After surviving the environment of panic, passengers posted several videos depicting the extent of damage and aftermath caused due to the turbulence including ceiling panels torn off, a destroyed seat and oxygen masks dangling overhead in the flight.
What did the airline say?
In a official statement, Air Europa said the flight landed without any issues and people were being treated for injuries "of varying degrees".
"The plane has landed normally and the injuries of varying degrees that were recorded are already being treated," the airline said.
"Natal and Recife also to provide better service to our clients. All people who have required healthcare are being treated in centers in Natal. Passengers will be notified with updated information about this operation. We will update with more information", they further added.
Furthermore, an announcement has been made by the airline that a new flight would leave Madrid to pick up passengers who did not choose to take a bus ride back to Uruguay.