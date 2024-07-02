International

Air Europa: Flight Turbulence Throws Man Into Overhead Bin, At Least 30 Injured; Emergency Landing In Brazil | WATCH

According to the Spanish airline Air Europa, the flight carrying 325 passengers was on its way to Uruguay's capital Montevideo from Madrid in Spain when the turbulence struck the aircraft. The flight was immediately diverted to Natal airport in northeast Brazil for an emergency landing once the turbulence subsided, according to the airline.