As Singapore Airlines Flight Visuals Flood Social Media, Know What Is Turbulence And When It Turns Dangerous

Outlook Web Desk
Turbulence is primarily defined as unstable air that moves in a non-predictable fashion. Frequently, it is associated it with heavy storms. However,the clear-air turbulence is considered the most dangerous type which often occurs with no visible warning in the sky ahead.
Tracking the total number of global turbulence-related injuries is difficult. However, certain individual countries publish national data. According to United States' National Trasportation Safety Board (NTSB), between 2009 and 2022, 163 people were injured seriously enough during turbulence events to require hospital treatment for at least two days.
Pilots deploy a number of methods to avoid turbulence. The most common ways used are as follows:
Using weather radar display. Sometimes they can simply see and fly around thunderstorms.
Air traffic controllers also warn pilots after another plane runs into clear-air turbulence.
Upper-level jet streams are checked along their route for signs of wind shear.
Clear-air turbulence can be tricky to predict. However the experts suggest that the first line of defense in the air is keeping the seat belt fastened, whenever possible.
Some scientists note that reports of turbulence encounters are on the rise. There are a number of possible explanations for that, but several researchers have pointed to potential climate impacts.
Experts suggest that that climate change could alter the jet stream and up the wind shear, which would consequently drive up turbulence in the air.
At one point, the Boeing 777-300ER suddenly and sharply descended to 31,000 feet (9,400 meters) over the span of about three minutes, according to the data. The aircraft then stayed at 31,000 feet (9,400 meters) for under 10 minutes before diverting and landing in Bangkok less than a half-hour later.
Emergency medical crews rushed to help the passengers. Videos posted on the LINE messaging platform by Suvarnabhumi Airport showed a line of ambulances streaming to the scene.
Boeing, the maker of the Singapore Airlines plane that ran into turbulence , extended condolences to the family of the dead man and said it was “in contact with Singapore Airlines regarding flight SQ321 and stand ready to support them.”