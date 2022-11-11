Friday, Nov 11, 2022
Actor Rainn Wilson Changes His Name To 'Rainnfall Heat Wave Extreme Winter Wilson' On Social Media To Protest Climate Change

The 56-year-old board member of Arctic Basecamp—a team of experts campaigning for climate action at international forums—changed his name using an online tool called the Arctic Risk Name Generator.

Rainn Wilson announcing his new name 'Rainnfall Heat Wave Extreme Winter'
Rainn Wilson announcing his new name 'Rainnfall Heat Wave Extreme Winter' | Twitter

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 11 Nov 2022 1:29 pm

The actor Rainn Wilson, aka Dwight Schrute from The Office (US version), says he has changed his name to Rainnfall Heat Wave Extreme Winter Wilson to protest against the climate crisis.

The 56-year-old board member of Arctic Basecamp—a team of experts campaigning for climate action at international forums—changed his name using an online tool called the Arctic Risk Name Generator. Their mission “is to raise awareness of the global risks of Arctic weather change.” The effort to mobilise people to change their names is being launched as world leaders gather for COP27 in Egypt.

In a statement, he called on others to log on to “If enough of us do this, then maybe COP27 will be where our world leaders sit up and notice Arctic risks and introduce a solution.”

Wlison announced his decision in a video posted to Twitter on Wednesday.


He suggested alternate names for other notable figures in the entertainment industry, including “Cardi The Arctic B Melting”, "" “Amy Poehler Bears Are Endangered”, “Harrison Why Not Drive An Electric Ford”, and “Leonardo Di-Polar Ice Caprio Are Melting”.

The Office star has changed his display name on Instagram but not his username. He has not changed either on Twitter, where he said: “PS They won’t let me change my name because, Elon!”
 

