Actor Rainn Wilson Changes His Name To 'Rainnfall Heat Wave Extreme Winter Wilson' On Social Media To Protest Climate Change

The actor Rainn Wilson, aka Dwight Schrute from The Office (US version), says he has changed his name to Rainnfall Heat Wave Extreme Winter Wilson to protest against the climate crisis.

The 56-year-old board member of Arctic Basecamp—a team of experts campaigning for climate action at international forums—changed his name using an online tool called the Arctic Risk Name Generator. Their mission “is to raise awareness of the global risks of Arctic weather change.” The effort to mobilise people to change their names is being launched as world leaders gather for COP27 in Egypt.

In a statement, he called on others to log on to “If enough of us do this, then maybe COP27 will be where our world leaders sit up and notice Arctic risks and introduce a solution.”

Wlison announced his decision in a video posted to Twitter on Wednesday.

Join me @ @ArcticBasecamp in bringing attention to the melting issue. We need world leaders to take action at COP 27!

The Arctic is melting at Millions of Liters per second, yet this problem can’t seem to make a name for itself, so we’ll make a name for it.

Go to link in bio ⬆️ pic.twitter.com/TgEG84fOmQ — RainnWilson (@rainnwilson) November 9, 2022



He suggested alternate names for other notable figures in the entertainment industry, including “Cardi The Arctic B Melting”, "" “Amy Poehler Bears Are Endangered”, “Harrison Why Not Drive An Electric Ford”, and “Leonardo Di-Polar Ice Caprio Are Melting”.

The Office star has changed his display name on Instagram but not his username. He has not changed either on Twitter, where he said: “PS They won’t let me change my name because, Elon!”

