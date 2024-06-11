Active Iceland Volcano In Stunning Pictures

The sun rises above the active crater of the volcano near Grindavik, Iceland. A volcano in southwestern Iceland has been erupting spewing red lava close to the coastal town of Grindavik.
The sun rises above the active crater of the volcano near Grindavik, Iceland.
A view of the active crater of the volcano near Grindavik, Iceland.
The sun rises above the active crater of the volcano near Grindavik, Iceland.
An aerial view shows the Blue Lagoon with the geothermal powerplant of Svartsengi behind it and in the foreground a protection barrier built to divert the lava flow near Grindavik, Iceland
An aerial view shows lava from an active volcano engulfing the road near Grindavik, Iceland.
Lava flows from the volcano near Grindavik, Iceland.
A view of the active lava pond forming north of the active crater of the volcano near Grindavik, Iceland.
Members of the Search and rescue team observing the lava from an active volcano on the road near Grindavik, Iceland.
The volcano near Grindavik, Iceland.