Active Iceland Volcano In Stunning Pictures

A volcano in southwestern Iceland has been erupting spewing red lava close to the coastal town of Grindavik. Aerial shots showed the Blue Lagoon with the geothermal powerplant of Svartsengi behind it and in the foreground a protection barrier built to divert the lava flow near Grindavik. Take a look at these pictures that captured the breathtaking yet scary sight.