Khuda Hafiz

It was only late next morning, some way past Munich, that I got a seat. I was exhausted. I didn’t have any food, nothing to drink, and I had to preserve my meagre cash to catch a taxi to the Indian embassy in Vienna. On the seat opposite me, there sat a man, possibly in his early 30s, who greeted me with a smile. It turned out he was a doctor, an Iranian, also going to Vienna. But as he spoke French, we could only manage a sparse conversation. I think his name was Mohsin, but I’m not sure. We reached Vienna in the afternoon and said our goodbyes. I made my way towards the station exit to show my ticket and passport, and stood in the queue, my knees sagging from cold and hunger. Suddenly, Mohsin appeared by my side, with something wrapped in a paper napkin: it was a hot sandwich. He gave it to me wordlessly, smiled and melted into the crowd. I could barely say thank you. Never was a sandwich more welcome.