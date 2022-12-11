Sunday, Dec 11, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business

4 Dead, 20 Missing After Mortar Lands In Afghanistan’s Spin Boldak

Home International

4 Dead, 20 Missing After Mortar Lands In Afghanistan’s Spin Boldak

The incident took place amid reports of ongoing clashes between the Afghan Taliban and the Pakistani military at the Afghan-Pakistan border.

Pakistan-Afghanistan border
Pakistan-Afghanistan border | AP

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 11 Dec 2022 8:28 pm

At least four people died and 20 others were injured after a mortar landed near Afghanistan's Spin Boldak gate, Tolo News reported citing sources.

Spin Boldak is a border town in the southern Kandahar province of Afghanistan and next to the border with Pakistan. 

Taking to Twitter, Tolo News informed, "At least four people were killed and 20 others were wounded after a mortar landed near Spin Boldak gate, a source told Tolo News. The clashes are still ongoing between the Islamic Emirate and Pakistani military, according to the source."

In reply to the previous tweet, Tolo News added that the videos showed the injured being taken to the hospital at Chaman crossing, across the Durand Line.

This incident took place amid reports of ongoing clashes between the Afghan Taliban and the Pakistani military at the Afghan-Pakistan border.

Tags

International Spin Boldak Tolo News Afghanistan Kandahar Durand Line Taliban Pakistan Chaman Crossing Islamic Emirate
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Power Deficit Declines To 0.2% In November From 2% In April 2022

Power Deficit Declines To 0.2% In November From 2% In April 2022

WTO Rules Against Trump's Steel And Aluminum Tariffs

WTO Rules Against Trump's Steel And Aluminum Tariffs