Wednesday, Jan 19, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home International

 UN: Afghan Quake Death Toll Reaches 26, Including Children

The US Geological Survey on Monday registered a magnitude 5.3 quake at 2 pm and a second, magnitude 4.9 at 4 pm local time. They struck 41 km (25 miles) east and 50 km (31 miles) southeast of Qala-e-Naw, the provincial capital in Badghis.

 UN: Afghan Quake Death Toll Reaches 26, Including Children
Representational Image -

Trending

Updated: 18 Jan 2022 7:55 pm

The United Nations on Tuesday raised the death toll from twin earthquakes in western Afghanistan the day before to 26, saying three villages of around 800 houses were flattened by the temblors.

At least four people were injured and the dead included women and children, according to the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs. Villagers in the area were still searching on Tuesday for their family members and removing items stuck under the mud.

According to the UN statement, hundreds of mud-brick houses that were destroyed were already vulnerable due to heavy heavy rains in the country. Many survivors spent the night sheltering at their relatives' houses while others stayed among the ruins of their homes.

The US Geological Survey on Monday registered a magnitude 5.3 quake at 2 pm and a second, magnitude 4.9 at 4 pm local time. They struck 41 km (25 miles) east and 50 km (31 miles) southeast of Qala-e-Naw, the provincial capital in Badghis. The province lies along the border with Turkmenistan and is one of Afghanistan's most underdeveloped and impoverished regions.

The quakes were felt across three western provinces — Badghis, Ghor, and Herat, the UN statement said.

“People whose homes have been damaged or destroyed are being hosted by their relatives and other members of their communities," the UN said. “Preliminary reports indicate that food, shelter, and non-food items, and heating materials are most urgently needed.”

The Taliban, who overran the country in mid-August, called on international aid organisations to provide immediate help, including tents and other basic necessities, for the victims. The Taliban put the death toll at 22; the disparity in the figures could not immediately be reconciled. 

Tags

International Afghanistan Earthquake The United Nations
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM International

Israel says it successfully tests long-range missile defence

Israel says it successfully tests long-range missile defence

Study Abroad: Should You Go For An Undergraduate Course Or A Postgraduate Study? 

Hong Kong To Kill 2,000 Small Animals After Hamsters Get Covid-19

Career diplomat Denis Alipov appointed Russian Ambassador to India

People Gather At Church In Spain To Have Their Pets Blessed

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Andy Murray of Britain reacts after defeating Nikoloz Basilashvili of Georgia in their first round match at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia.

Australian Open 2022, Day 2: Andy Murray Passes First Hurdle; Angelique Kerber, Petra Kvitova Out

FIFA President Gianni Infantino speaks with the Best FIFA Men's Player 2021 award winner Robert Lewandowski during the Best FIFA Football Awards 2021 in Zurich, Switzerland.

The Best FIFA Football Awards 2021: Robert Lewandowski Takes Top Honours, Again

Full moon on 'Paush Purnima' in Kolkata. January's full moon is also known as Wolf moon.

Wolf Moon: The First Full Moon of 2022

Soldiers during the rehearsal of the upcoming Republic Day 2022 parade on a cold winter morning at Rajpath in New Delhi.

Soldiers Rehearse For Upcoming Republic Day Parade

Priest Cesar Magana, center, blesses animals and their owners during the feast of St. Anthony, Spain's patron saint of animals, in Pamplona, northern Spain.

People Gather At Church In Spain To Have Their Pets Blessed