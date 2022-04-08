Friday, Apr 08, 2022
'Kaptaan' Imran Khan To Make 'Important Announcement' In Address To Nation: Minister

Imran Khan will make an important announcement on Friday and will never disappoint the nation, a top leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf said.

Pakistan Politics AP/PTI

Updated: 08 Apr 2022 9:02 pm

"Kaptaan" Imran Khan will make an "important announcement" on Friday and will never disappoint the nation, a top leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf said, a day after the Supreme Court's historic verdict directing the Prime Minister to face the no-confidence motion against him.

Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry said Khan will make an "important announcement" in his address to the nation, which will air on Friday night, the Dawn newspaper reported.

According to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Faisal Javed Khan, Khan was well aware of how to tackle the challenges thrown his way. "Apparently, the opposition thinks it has won but that is not so. They have lost," he was quoted as saying in the report.

"Kaptaan will make an important announcement today. He will never disappoint the nation," he said, referring to the 69-year-old cricketer-turned politician.

On Thursday, Khan announced on Twitter that he would address the nation on Friday evening after his government suffered a setback following the Supreme Court's decision.

The apex court had in a 5-0 unanimous verdict set aside the April 3 ruling of National Assembly Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri in which he dismissed the no-trust motion against the premier as well as the subsequent dissolution of the National Assembly by the president on the PM's advice.

As the Opposition celebrated, the prime minister took to Twitter to announce that he had summoned a meeting of the federal cabinet for Friday and would also address the nation.

He said he would "continue to fight for Pakistan till the last ball".

International Pakistan Pm Imran Khan Pakistan Election Commission Pakistan Government No-confidence Vote No-Trust Motion In Parliament Pakistan Parliament Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Pakistan Peoples Party Politics Pakistan
