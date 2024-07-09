Olympic Weightlifters’ Performance Assessment Module Using Computer Vision
The research proposed a deployable and low-computing module for weightlifting performance analysis. As the field of weightlifting analysis progresses, there are promising opportunities for future development. One such opportunity is deploying the system in the wild conditions and adapting the pipeline for mobile devices.
-
Previous Story
Olympic Weightlifters’ Performance Assessment Module Using Computer Vision
-
Next Story
Punch Types And Range Estimation In Boxing Bouts Using IMU Sensors