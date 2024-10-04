Hub4Business

Top ICSE Board Schools In North Kolkata

In this article, we have listed some of the best ICSE Board Schools in North Kolkata.

1. Mangalam Vidya Niketan, Kaikhali

Mangalam Vidya Niketan, a beacon of excellence in North Kolkata, is dedicated to providing holistic education. Affiliated with the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE), the school offers ICSE (Class X) and ISC (Class XII) curricula. Since its inception, the school has been committed to nurturing the potential of its students, preparing them for the challenges of tomorrow.

With state-of-the-art infrastructure, Mangalam Vidya Niketan offers an enriched learning environment through airy science laboratories, a well-stocked digital library, and an acoustically designed auditorium. The school places special emphasis on all-around development, including IT education, art, music, and physical education, ensuring students grow in every aspect.

From pre-primary to senior secondary levels, Mangalam Vidya Niketan adopts the NEP 2020-based curriculum, focusing on interactive learning through thematic classrooms, AI, and robotics, making education engaging and future-oriented. A strong team of qualified teachers guides students through their academic journey, offering a wide range of subjects in science, commerce, and humanities streams. With its blend of modern facilities and traditional values, Mangalam Vidya Niketan stands out as the best ICSE school in North Kolkata.

2. St. Xavier’s Institution, Panihati

Founded in 1967, St. Xavier’s Institution in Sodepur (Panihati) has built a rich legacy of academic excellence. Recognized as the “Best ICSE School in West Bengal” in September 2023, it provides a nurturing environment where students from all backgrounds can thrive. The school follows the ICSE syllabus for its junior, primary, and secondary levels, and the ISC syllabus for higher secondary students.

St. Xavier’s Institution is known for its inclusive education system, admitting students from all religions, castes, and creeds. It fosters a sense of unity and camaraderie among its students through its house system, which encourages healthy competition and team spirit. With well-equipped facilities, a focus on holistic development, and a commitment to moral values, St. Xavier’s Institution remains a leading choice for ICSE education in North Kolkata.

3. Auxilium Convent School, Dum Dum

Auxilium Convent School, managed by the Daughters of Mary Help of Christians, is a well-known Catholic educational institution that extends the legacy of Don Bosco’s teaching philosophy. Located in various regions, including Dum Dum, this school provides a well-rounded education, focusing on the holistic development of each child.

Following the ICSE syllabus, Auxilium Convent School integrates values of reason, religion, and loving kindness into its curriculum, ensuring students not only excel academically but also grow as responsible and compassionate individuals. Auxilium Convent School is an excellent choice for parents seeking a balanced education that fosters intellectual, physical, and spiritual growth.

Together, these prestigious institutions make North Kolkata a hub for top-tier ICSE education, offering students an excellent foundation for their futures. Whether focusing on academic achievement, extracurricular activities, or values-based learning, these schools ensure that students are well-prepared for the challenges of tomorrow.

4. Garden High School, Prantik Pally

Garden High School, located near North 24 Parganas, is renowned for its commitment to academic excellence. Recognized as the 13th best school in India and the top-ranking school in West Bengal, it stands as a hallmark of quality education. The school is affiliated with the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE), and its students have consistently delivered outstanding results in the ICSE board exams.

The school’s A1 rating, the highest awarded by educational authorities, sets it apart as a legend among educational institutions. Garden High School provides a conducive learning environment that nurtures the potential of its students. With its emphasis on both academics and character development, Garden High School continues to be a premier destination for ICSE education in the region.

5. The Future Foundation School, Regent Park

The Future Foundation School, established in Regent Park, is another leading institution near North 24 Parganas. Ranked as the 34th best school in India and the second best in West Bengal, it is known for its innovative teaching methodologies and student-centric approach. The school offers a comprehensive ICSE curriculum and has been consistently recognized for its outstanding academic results.

With an A1 rating, The Future Foundation School exemplifies educational excellence, combining academic rigor with extracurricular opportunities. The school’s emphasis on holistic education ensures students receive a well-rounded foundation that prepares them for future success.

6. Our Lady Queen Of The Missions School, Salt Lake City

Our Lady Queen Of The Missions School in Salt Lake City has made a significant mark in the educational landscape of North Kolkata. Ranked as the 47th best school in India and the fourth best in West Bengal, it has earned a reputation for delivering top-notch ICSE education. The school is affiliated with CISCE and boasts an impressive record of academic achievements.

Our Lady Queen Of The Missions School focuses on nurturing each student’s intellectual and emotional growth, fostering a spirit of inquiry and lifelong learning. The school’s A1 rating reflects its dedication to maintaining the highest standards in education, making it one of the top ICSE schools in the region.

7. Sri Sri Academy, Alipore Road

Sri Sri Academy, situated on Alipore Road, is one of the top-ranking ICSE schools around North 24 Parganas. Positioned as the 57th best school in India and the sixth best in West Bengal, it has been a preferred choice for parents seeking a balanced education for their children. The school’s focus on academic excellence, character building, and extracurricular activities sets it apart.

Sri Sri Academy’s A1 rating is a testament to its dedication to educational quality. The school provides a nurturing environment that helps students excel not only in academics but also in life skills, ensuring their holistic development.

